News
Pop / Rock 27/03/2024

Lady Gaga Gives Update On Upcoming Album And She Is Feeling Deeply Inspired!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga has given an update on her upcoming album.
During a livestream event for the launch of her Haus Labs company in Europe, the GRAMMY-winner said that she's hard at work on her seventh studio album.
"I'm working as fast as I can," she revealed. "I will say that I'm feeling deeply inspired right now and I'm so excited for everything that I have to show all the fans and I'm deelpy grateful for everybody's excitement in my creativty."

In recent months, Gaga has been teasing new works on her social media. When a fan inquired when the album would drop, Gaga said that "magic potions take time." The teasing for the new album comes after the "Stupid Love" singer teased new music on her Instagram account earlier this year, sharing photos from the recording studio.

The singer seemingly shared lyrics from an upcoming release on Instagram last week, writing: "Hollywood's a ghost town."
While the genre is currently unknown, the A Star Is Born standout has recently confirmed that it is not a rock album.

While news of Lady Gaga's next studio album has not yet been made known. However, her this major feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in October of 2024 and is predicted to feature music from the singer.






