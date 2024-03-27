DIIV Release New Single 'Everyone Out'





The band says the track "utilizes a softer and more textural sonic pallet: acoustic instruments, layered tape loops and synthesizers. The song is emotional and intimate, and could be interpreted as either hopeful or cynical. It may or may not be a character study centering around a quick transition from youthful naivety to bitter disillusionment. This loss of hope may be manifest in a desire to leave society completely or to accelerate its collapse. Or maybe both, or neither."

Recently DIIV announced a North American tour in support of the record.



Tour Dates:

6/6 -

6/7 - San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom

6/8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

6/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

6/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

6/13 - Boise, ID - Treefort

6/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

6/16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

6/18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

6/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak

6/20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

6/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

6/23 - El Paso, TX - The Lowbrow Palace

6/24 - Albuquerque, NM -

6/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/27 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

6/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

7/16 - Washington, DC -

7/17 - Richmond, VA - The National

7/19 - Charleston, SC - The

7/20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

7/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground

7/23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7/25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

7/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

7/30 - Chicago, IL -

7/31 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

8/2 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

8/4 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

8/5 - Boston, MA - Royale

