News
Pop / Rock 27/03/2024

DIIV Release New Single 'Everyone Out'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DIIV - Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield, Ben Newman, and Zachary Cole Smith - recently announced their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, which will be released on May 24th via Fantasy Records. Following the previously released album previews "Brown Paper Bag" and "Soul-Net," DIIV share new single "Everyone Out."

The band says the track "utilizes a softer and more textural sonic pallet: acoustic instruments, layered tape loops and synthesizers. The song is emotional and intimate, and could be interpreted as either hopeful or cynical. It may or may not be a character study centering around a quick transition from youthful naivety to bitter disillusionment. This loss of hope may be manifest in a desire to leave society completely or to accelerate its collapse. Or maybe both, or neither."
Recently DIIV announced a North American tour in support of the record.

Tour Dates:
6/6 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
6/7 - San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom
6/8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
6/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
6/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
6/13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
6/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
6/16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
6/18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
6/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
6/20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
6/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
6/23 - El Paso, TX - The Lowbrow Palace
6/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
6/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
6/27 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
6/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre
7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
7/16 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
7/17 - Richmond, VA - The National
7/19 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
7/20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
7/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground
7/23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7/25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
7/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
7/28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
7/30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
7/31 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
8/2 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
8/4 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
8/5 - Boston, MA - Royale
8/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount






