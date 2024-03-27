Grammy Award-Winning Bassists And Composers Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer Release New Album But Who's Gonna Play The Melody?



"Edgar and I come from two different places," McBride explains. "I come from the jazz and R&B worlds with a little bit of classical, and he comes from the bluegrass and classical worlds with a little bit of jazz. With this album we're meeting each other in uncharted territory."



In January, McBride and Meyer released the track "Barnyard Disturbance," which draws on both blues and country influences and finds McBride and Meyer extracting the full range of sonic possibilities from their instruments. This was followed by the single "Philly Slop."



McBride and Meyer were initially introduced by their mutual mentor, the legendary jazz bassist Ray Brown. It took nearly a decade before they shared a stage together in 2007 under the auspices of Jazz Aspen Snowmass, the Colorado-based non-profit jazz performance and education organization. The pair quickly discovered that the common ground between their disparate backgrounds was a firm foundation in the blues.



Hundreds of miles separate Meyer's hometown of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and McBride's in Philadelphia, but their roots feel intertwined throughout But Who's Gonna Play the Melody? "The center of our connection is in things that are earthy and funky and rooted in a blues dimension," Meyer says. "Then it ranges out from there."



Intimate and raucous, playful and exquisite, gritty and refined - But Who's Gonna Play the Melody? reveals worlds of influence, experience and inspiration in just two basses. While Meyer is the first to profess that "the bass is a pretty limited instrument," in his and McBride's hands it sounds as close to limitless as it ever has.



McBride is renowned as both a globally esteemed artist and one of the most respected and influential advocates and educators in jazz. He's been awarded eight GRAMMY Awards, garnered acclaim for his poignant ode to the Civil Rights era, The Movement Revisited, and performed at the White House. He leads several acclaimed and diverse ensembles, including the Christian McBride Big Band, the scintillating quintet Inside Straight, and the adventurous New Jawn.



McBride's most recent album Prime exemplifies jazz greats at the zenith of their powers who insist on scaling greater heights, and received praise from The New York Times, NPR's World Cafe, Forbes, Jazziz, and many more. In 2023 Christian also performed on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series, released the track "Why Am I Treated So Bad" with



Beyond his own work he's a tireless champion for jazz's continued relevance through his work as Artistic



He is a living example of the torch-passing tradition of jazz, having worked and apprenticed with genre icons like



In demand as both a performer and a composer, Meyer has formed a role in the music world unlike any other. He has won seven GRAMMY® Awards for his artistry, bridging the realms of bluegrass, classical and folk music in a fashion that appeals to broad audiences and connoisseurs alike. His expansive list of collaborators include many of the most acclaimed figures in contemporary music, including Joshua Bell, Hilary Hahn, Yo-Yo Ma, Jerry Douglas, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Chris Thile, Mike Marshall, Mark O'Connor, and Emanuel Ax.



Tracklist:

1. Green Slime

2. Barnyard Disturbance

3. Bebop, Of Course

4. Bass Duo #1

5. Solar

6. Canon

7. Philly Slop

8. Interlude #1

9. FRB 2DB

10. Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered

11. Bass Duo #2

12. Lullaby For A Ladybug

13. Days Of Wine And Roses

14. Interlude #2

15. Tennessee Blues



Christian McBride Tour Dates:

Mar. 21-24 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

Mar. 26 - Toronto, ON - Toronto Metropolitan University +

Mar. 29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nash (with Kenny Barron and Lewis Nash)

April 4 - Fairfield, CT - SCU Community Theatre

April 5 - Reading, PA - Berks Jazz

April 6 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

April 7 - Arlington, MA - Regent Theatre

April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - August Wilson African American Cultural Center

April 10-11 - Baltimore, MD - Keystone Korner

April 13 - Germantown, TN - Germantown Performing Arts Center

April 16 - Berlin, Germany -

April 19 - Warsaw, Poland - Jassmine

April 21 - Vienna, Austria - Club Porgy & Bess

April 22 - Bologna, Italy - Sala Paradiso

April 23 - Torino, IT - Torino Jazz Festival

April 24 - Basel, Switzerland - Jazz Festival Basel

April 26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Konserthuset

April 27 - Espoo, Finland - April Jazz

April 28 - Tallinn, Estonia - JazzKaar

May 3 - Durham, NH - Paul Creative Arts Center ^

May 7-12 - New York, NY - Blue Note

May 22 - Roanoke, VA - Shaftman Performance Hall ^

May 24 - St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon Concert Hall ^

May 25-26 - Cincinnati, OH - Caffe Vivace ^

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest

June 20 - Aspen, CO - Rio Grande Park (McBride conducting the JAS Academy Big Band with Lisa Fischer)

June 22 - Aspen, CO -

July 5-7 - East Sussex, UK - Love Supreme Festival

July 17 - London, UK - Wigmore Hall

Aug. 2-4 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival

Aug. 10 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Jazz Festival

+ Speaking event

@ with Jason Moran

