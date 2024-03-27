Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Belgian Punks F.O.D. Releasing 6th Album "The Once A Virgin Club" Out April 5, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Belgian Punk kings F.O.D. will release their sixth album 'The Once A Virgin Club' on April 5th.
The most recent album from the band, 'Sleepville,' transcended the confines of punk rock, guiding listeners through a musical odyssey complemented by an accompanying book.
Unfortunately, due to the impact of Covid, it couldn't have the release party and tours it rightfully deserved. With this new album 'Once A Virgin Club', F.O.D. returns to their roots with fast, catchy melodic punk rock songs.

The album title alludes to the band members aging, reminiscing about the time when they first formed a band as inexperienced youngsters (pre-FOD), eager to explore the world of music.

Watch the music video:

Video by: Seppe Dausi
Music & Lyrics: Hans Roofthooft
Mix by: Dirk Miers at DESTUDIO, Asse, Belgium

Since the release of their debut EP/CD 'DANCE TO THIS!' in 2011, F.O.D. has become a household name in the Belgian punk rock scene. The band built a steady live reputation with their catchy melodies, much in the vein of what legendary nineties predecessors have delivered us over the past few decades. Their first video, the instant pop-punk anthem 'Carry on' became a scene-classic.

The second and third album 'ONTARIO' and 'TRICKS OF THE TRADE' got released on record labels in Europe, US, Canada and Japan. It paved the path to the international punk rock scene and set the bar to higher expectations.

2017: the fourth album 'HARVEST' got F.O.D. to be more personal, serious and aggressive sounding. Their single 'Crew You' became a hit on Spotify and in the live-scene.

The same year "Hope For A Moment" by F.O.D. & Friends was launched, a single for charity (featuring Roos Van Acker, Fleddy Melculy, Off The Cross, Flatcat, ...), a part of the Belgian MUSIC FOR LIFE action.

The widely anticipated fifth full album "SLEEPVILLE" was released on 20 March 2020 at the start of a global pandemic! This story telling (double) album ignored the boundaries of punk rock and took his listener on a musical journey accompanied by an actual book. Due to covid it unfortunately couldn't get the release-party and tours it deserved.

In 2021 F.O.D. reached radio-airplay in Belgium with their version of 'Perfect Match', a song of another Belgian band Triggerfinger and F.O.D.'s 'Soundtrack Of My Life' appears in 'Geldwolven', a Belgian TV-series on VTM/Streamz. There's some good news for techno as well: DJ Wout releases a dance-version for 'Welcome To The Show'. In 2022 the band announces to go in hibernation for a short while.

2024 will see birth of F.O.D.'s sixth album "The Once A Virgin Club", released on SBÄM Records. It will bring the band back to its roots with fast, catchy, melodic punkrock-songs filled with harmonies! With big plans on the horizon, the band is gearing up for an extensive European tour, inviting audiences to experience their raw and authentic sound once again.

13 years after their debut, F.O.D. has toured around the world, with highlights such as a touring Canada, Japan, Europe and supporting SUM41, Lagwagon, Satanic Surfers, No Fun At All and Frenzal Rhomb . F.O.D.'s steady rise brought them playing main stages at the major Punk rock festivals all over Europe.

MEMBERS:
Hans Roofthooft: Singer-guitarist
Stijn De Waele: Singer-backings
Pierre Janssens: Bass guitar
Lode De Feyter: Drums

Upcoming shows:
Fri March 15: Duffel @ Cinema Plaza with Melonball , THE DAY OFF , MARCH , ...
Sat April 6: Coesfeld @ Pampa Coesfeld
Sun April 7: Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz (with Melonball)
Mon April 8: Berlin @ cassiopeia Berlin (with Melonball)
Tue April 9: Prague @ Rock Café Prague (with Melonball)
Thu April 11: Graz @ Music-House
Fri April 12: Nova Gorica @ Mostovna
Sat April 13: Heilbronn @ EMMA 23

https://www.facebook.com/fodbook/
https://twitter.com/FODpunkrock
https://linktr.ee/fodmusic






