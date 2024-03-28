"Shakira Desde Times Square," An Exclusive Special Taking Viewers Behind-The-Scenes Of Shakira's Historic Surprise Performance In New York's Times Square, Will Be Available To Stream On Vix For Free On March 30, 2024





Celebrating the release of her 12th studio album that has 10 billion streams to date, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,"







ViX offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and an average of 80 streaming channels, all in Spanish. The app offers two levels of access, one free with ads and a premium one with a subscription, in the United States, Mexico, and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, on all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, and online at vix.com.

Join the conversation using the hashtag #ShakiraEnViX and follow ViX on Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok, and Uforia on Instagram, and Facebook.

Visit televisaunivision.com for more information about TelevisaUnivision and follow us on X and Instagram.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ViX, the world's leading Spanish-language streaming service, announced today the premiere of "SHAKIRA DESDE TIMES SQUARE," an exclusive special taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist's surprise concert in New York City. Produced by TelevisaUnivision's music and audio platform Uforia, "SHAKIRA DESDE TIMES SQUARE," will be available to stream for free on ViX Gratis starting Saturday, March 30 at midnight PT.Celebrating the release of her 12th studio album that has 10 billion streams to date, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," Shakira surprised fans on March 26 with an electrifying concert live-streamed globally from TSX Entertainment's first-ever permanent stage in New York's Times Square. "SHAKIRA DESDE TIMES SQUARE" will present part of the performance and will take viewers inside the excitement and anticipation of the global music event that gathered 40,000 people in New York City, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsals and insights from the Colombian singer on her creative process and vision for the event. Shakira is the best-selling female Latin artist in history, with a decades-long track record of trailblazing and hit-making. She has continued to solidify her legendary place in music in the past year with the runaway success of her latest releases.ViX offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and an average of 80 streaming channels, all in Spanish. The app offers two levels of access, one free with ads and a premium one with a subscription, in the United States, Mexico, and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, on all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, and online at vix.com.Join the conversation using the hashtag #ShakiraEnViX and follow ViX on Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok, and Uforia on Instagram, and Facebook.Visit televisaunivision.com for more information about TelevisaUnivision and follow us on X and Instagram. Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY award winner. She has sold over 95 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs, twelve Latin GRAMMYs, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the most-viewed female artist, and one of the top-5 artists overall of all time on YouTube with over 20 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify. Shakira's last album " El Dorado " ranked #1 on iTunes in 37 Countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. With over 10 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time. In 24 hours, "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53" made history both on Spotify with over 14 million streams and on YouTube with over 52 million views. The song debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is another historic moment for Shakira as she is the first solo woman to reach the Top 10 on the chart with a song recorded in Spanish. It is also the Spanish language song with most streams in a single day in Spotify history. In September, Shakira received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards and in honor of her award put on a breathtaking performance of her greatest hits.



