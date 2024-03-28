Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 28/03/2024

Camila Cabello Drops Single 'I Luv It' Ft. Playboi Carti

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer songwriter Camila Cabello has released her highly anticipated single 'I LUV IT' featuring rapper Playboi Carti, listen here. The new single was written by Camila and created alongside executive producer El Guincho (Rosalia, J Balvin, Billie Eilish) and co-producer Jasper Harris (Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich).

As anticipation for new music from Camila has grown, the global pop star has kept fans on their toes teasing the arrival of 'I LUV IT' over the past few weeks. Earlier this month Camila was seen at the Miami Heat basketball game wearing a custom jersey with 'I LUV IT' emblazoned on the back, also worn by Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler.

Cabello is currently featured on the March 2024 cover of Paper magazine where she discusses influences and inspiration for her new era and new song. Paper describes the new track "I LUV IT" as "a genuinely chaotic slice of fast and fuzzy digitized pop that whooshes past you like a Miami sports car." Speaking on the special combination of Cabello and her producers, Paper declared "the results of this world building and creative discovery is Cabello's fourth and boldest album, due for release this summer."

Speaking about the new song, Camila says: "Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I'm in outer space, and the very rare few times where I've had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them. Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It's unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT."

The release of 'I LUV IT' is accompanied by its daring official music video, directed by Nicolás Méndez at CANADA (Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, Travis Scott). The video was shot in Miami earlier this year.

Recently, as her new musical era is kickstarting, Camila has been thriving. She recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party dressed in a gorgeous custom gown by designer Luar. On the cover of Puss Puss magazine's February issue, Camila revealed details - for the first time - of what can be expected from her new music project, including collaborating with El Guincho and taking her artistry up a level. Following this, Camila has also just appeared on iconic podcast Call Her Daddy. In January, Camila appeared at Sundance Film Festival in Utah to celebrate the biopic Rob Peace, which Camila stars in alongside Mary J. Blige and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
'I LUV IT' by Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti is out now.
