New Rock Single/Video By Mack Fowler & Co. "Ain't No Damn Way"

"If you listen to the rock and roll legends of the '70s and '80s, you will love Mack Fowler & Co. Their music has a force behind it that will stick in your head and bring you back for more. Check out both their videos and stay tuned! The best is yet to come!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Powerhouse rock band Mack Fowler & Co. will be releasing their second single/video, "Ain't No Damn Way" on March 29th, 2024. The band's first release, "Goin' Down Fast", showcased their classic rock style and offered a taste of things yet to come. "Ain't No Damn Way" goes a step further and gives the guys a chance to show their range and bring true rock and roll back to center stage.Mack Fowler (guitar), Danny Austin (vocals), Hal Quincy (bass), and Kevin Hanson (drums) grew up listening to the original rock and roll masters and following in their footsteps. Each member of the band adds their own unique personality and charisma to the mix, reminiscent of the great bands of the past.Rooted firmly in the classic rock sounds, Mack Fowler & Co. brings the music we all know and love back to life. Not many bands can recreate the driving beats and addictive rifts of old-style rock, but these guys do.Check out the band's website https://mackfowlerandcompany.com/ to watch their videos and find out what everybody is talking about. The guys have a knack for turning their real-life stories into musical works of art. It's going to be a wild ride when Mack Fowler & Co. take the stage! With the upcoming release of "Ain't No Damn Way", they will be on their way to the top!Both songs are available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Pandora, etc.! Videos are available on YouTube at MackFowler&Co."If you listen to the rock and roll legends of the '70s and '80s, you will love Mack Fowler & Co. Their music has a force behind it that will stick in your head and bring you back for more. Check out both their videos and stay tuned! The best is yet to come!"



