Drew Parker Signs With Relative Music Group In Partnership With Sony Music Publishing For A Global Publishing Deal

YouTube: youtube.com/@DrewParker New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Drew Parker announces his signing with Relative Music Group in partnership with Sony Music Publishing for a global publishing deal.Parker - the Grammy & CMA Award-nominated country hitmaker behind hits like Luke Combs' " Doin' This " and " Forever After All " and Jake Owen's " Homemade " - is a modern traditionalist with a country style rooted in the rich textures of the '90s. Now, after joining the Warner Music Nashville family, his signature style of using whip-smart lyricism and actual country instruments to pen quality-driven Number Ones with shine through on his solo music.With a focus on publishing and artist development, Relative Music Group represents an array of songwriters, including Michael Hardy who is also a partner in the company."I'm so grateful to be a part of the Relative family that Dennis, Jesse & Hardy have built," says Drew Parker. "Getting to learn from and be encouraged by a guy like Dennis who has written some of the biggest songs of all time is an experience I never even dreamed of. I've also always wanted to be seen as not only a great artist but as a great songwriter, and no one does both of those better than Michael Hardy. I'm so excited for this journey.""Drew is such a talented writer," says Michael Hardy. "He's truly one of those guys that has a voice with his pen. It doesn't matter who sings it, you know a Drew Parker song when you hear it. I'm excited to hear what he has to say over the next few years and can't wait to watch his great songwriting pay off"Stay tuned from more news from Drew Parker coming soon.UPCOMING TOUR DATES:April 12 - Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, TNApril 13 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI*April 20 - Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, NY*April 26 - Thirsty Cowboys - Medina, OHApril 27 - Beaver Stadium - University Park, PA*May 3 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GAMay 4 - TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, FL*May 10 - Big As Texas Fest - Conroe, TXMay 11 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX*May 18 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA*June 1 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ*June 6 - CMA Fest Chevy Vibes Stage - Nashville, TNJune 8 - Rice-Eccles Stadium - Salt Lake City, UT*June 15 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA*July 18 - Country Jam - Eau Claire, WIJuly 20 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ*July 22 - York Fairgrounds - York, PAJuly 26 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PAJuly 27 - Commanders Field (Formerly FedEx Field) - Landover, MD*Aug. 8 - Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH*Aug. 10 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX*Aug. 17 - Corcoran Country Daze - Osseo, MN* denotes show with Luke Combs.Drew Parker, a native of Covington, Georgia, is a rising star in country music. Influenced by '90s country legends like Ronnie Dunn and Travis Tritt, Parker has made a significant impact in the industry, contributing to hits like Luke Combs' " Forever After All " and "Doin' This," as well as Jake Owen's "Homemade." He has earned a GRAMMY nomination, BMI Song of the Year award and more. In 2020, Parker's EP "While You're Gone" earned him the MusicRow "DisCovery Award," and the EP's title track reached No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway. He continues to carve his path in country music and is set to release his major label debut album in 2024. In addition to his songwriting successes, Parker has performed on the Grand Ole Opry. He will open for Luke Combs as part of his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour," and he will embark on a headline tour later this year.Website: www.drewparkermusic.comInstagram: instagram.com/drewparkerplaysFacebook: facebook.com/drewparkerplaysX: x.com/drewparkerplaysTikTok: tiktok.com/@drewparkerplaysYouTube: youtube.com/@DrewParker



