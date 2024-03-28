Breathe. Share New Track 'Where You At These Days'





The track, which features the rising UK punk / hip-hop artist Joe Unknown, is a rose-colored reminiscence of late nights out and about that yearns for lost connections and companionship. Casting sparse techno-adjacent synth figures against the rattling rhythms of UK jungle, "Where You At These Days" is a thoughtful expansion of breathe.'s shadowy and sultry sonic universe that grasps achingly at the fleeting euphoria of youth.



"Where You At These Days" follows the January release of "Journey" featuring COOPS, a cinematic track that explores the universal threads that tie together our disparate human experiences. The video builds upon the theme with a kaleidoscopic assemblage of clips from over 200+ breathe. fans. It's a wonderful showcase of how music ties together the unique lives, perspectives, and cultures of those who share it.



"Where You At These Days" and "Journey" will both appear on a forthcoming breathe. EP that pulls together recordings from a trip across the UK. Starting in East London and traveling on to Bristol, Liverpool., Birmingham, and Manchester, breathe. connected with an array of their favorite UK artists and tapped into the diverse underground sounds bubbling across the country, combining them with their own sonic signature. More details to come soon.



breathe. are the independent duo of best friends Sean Walker (Movement) and Andrew Grant (La Mer, Tapes) who specialize in a blurry, aching take on late night soul music. Their creative world includes an extensive crew of collaborators and contributors from acts like Mansionair, Cloud Control, Vallis Alps, and Leisure, as well as mixer Stephen Sedgwick (Gorillaz,



The debut breathe. EP was released on their label SILK in 2021, and has attracted more than 75 million cumulative streams. It also sold out 1,000 copies of a limited edition vinyl run. The group's music has appeared in various shows for the likes of Netflix ("You," "What/If"), Showtime ("Couples Therapy"), and FX ("Grown-ish") as well as campaigns for Victoria's Secret and NSW Tourism.



