Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 28/03/2024

Godsmack Release Sophomore Album 'Awake,' On Remastered Vinyl For First Time

Hot Songs Around The World

Water
Tyla
306 entries in 20 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
313 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
285 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
442 entries in 24 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
293 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
266 entries in 18 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
316 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
159 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
283 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
621 entries in 28 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
291 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
572 entries in 20 charts
Snooze
SZA
223 entries in 13 charts
Godsmack Release Sophomore Album 'Awake,' On Remastered Vinyl For First Time
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Godsmack sets AWAKE, their smash sophomore album, will now be available for the first time ever on 2LP remastered vinyl on May 17, 2024. Following the multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, Godsmack returned two years later in 2000 with an album that exceeded expectations as it featured fan favorites "Bad Magick," "Awake," and "Greed."

Building on the breakthrough success of their debut, the sophomore album's title track earned Godsmack their first Billboard #1 hit, and the track "Vampire" earned the band their first Grammy nomination. AWAKE is now available for pre-order in a limited-edition green color with a special etched side only on UMusic.com and the Godsmack.com store.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1
Sick Of Life
Awake
Greed
Bad Magick
Goin' Down
Mistakes
Trippin'

Disc 2
Forgive Me
Vampires
The Journey
Spiral

Godsmack is currently on their North American Vibez Tour. The full list of shows with more info is available at godsmack.com/tour.

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, the Boson rock band has cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they've accomplished a staggering 12 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including "Surrender," "Soul on Fire," both from the band's most recent album Lighting Up the Sky.
Additionally, they've enjoyed 20 Top 10 hits at the format-the most of any act since February 1999-as well as four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award's Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums: Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), TheOracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2018).
In 2023, the Massachusetts-bred quartet took a victory lap with their eighth studio album Lighting Up the Sky, dropping one more classic album as they ascend into the celebratory portion of their career. The powerful storytelling of Lighting Up the Sky covers boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more.
GODSMACK is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0081890 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048081874847412 secs