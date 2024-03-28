Godsmack Release Sophomore Album 'Awake,' On Remastered Vinyl For First Time





GODSMACK is New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Godsmack sets AWAKE, their smash sophomore album, will now be available for the first time ever on 2LP remastered vinyl on May 17, 2024. Following the multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, Godsmack returned two years later in 2000 with an album that exceeded expectations as it featured fan favorites "Bad Magick," "Awake," and "Greed."Building on the breakthrough success of their debut, the sophomore album's title track earned Godsmack their first Billboard #1 hit, and the track " Vampire " earned the band their first Grammy nomination. AWAKE is now available for pre-order in a limited-edition green color with a special etched side only on UMusic.com and the Godsmack.com store.Tracklisting:Disc 1Sick Of LifeAwakeGreedBad MagickGoin' DownMistakesTrippin'Disc 2Forgive MeVampiresThe JourneySpiral Godsmack is currently on their North American Vibez Tour. The full list of shows with more info is available at godsmack.com/tour.With over 20 years of chart-topping success, the Boson rock band has cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they've accomplished a staggering 12 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including "Surrender," "Soul on Fire," both from the band's most recent album Lighting Up the Sky.Additionally, they've enjoyed 20 Top 10 hits at the format-the most of any act since February 1999-as well as four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award's Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums: Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), TheOracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2018).In 2023, the Massachusetts-bred quartet took a victory lap with their eighth studio album Lighting Up the Sky, dropping one more classic album as they ascend into the celebratory portion of their career. The powerful storytelling of Lighting Up the Sky covers boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more.GODSMACK is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).



