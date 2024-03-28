Brit Award Winning Artist Tom Walker Shares Powerful New Song "Lifeline"



Data shows that one in five people will have suicidal thoughts in their lifetime, and "



Tom says of the track: "Me and my friends lost one of our own suddenly and unexpectedly. It's difficult to process grief. I felt we were all asking ourselves 'what could I have done? What could I have said? What could have been done differently?' Sometimes people make choices that are beyond your control and it's hard to help someone who isn't reaching out. My hope is that maybe by writing a song like this that addresses the stigma behind mental health, it might persuade people to think twice and ask for a helping hand when they're really struggling. CALM is an amazing charity who help people when things get too much. I'm keen to spread the word about their amazing work in any way that I can."



After becoming 2019's biggest UK-signed selling artist, with a UK number 1 debut album, an international hit single in "



Late last year saw Tom release the singles "Burn" and "Freaking Out," both of which he performed with aplomb on Later…With Jools Holland. Watch here & here. Most recently, Tom shared "Head Underwater," a soulful pop anthem with a soaring vocal that introduced a whole new Tom Walker.



Where previously, Tom became known for powerful accounts of other people's stories, including a friend's battle with drugs ("



After writing, and trashing, a plethora of new songs, an exhausted Tom subsequently headed out to Los Angeles to write with the McDonough brothers, Toby Gadd, Ryan Daly & Castle, who's credits between them include Beyonce, Joji, Khalid,



The results speak for themselves. Welcome to the exciting, limitless next phase of Tom Walker. A man who knows where he's headed: to arena-scale songs with molecular-level heart.



2024 UK HEADLINE TOUR (extra dates added due to demand):



April:

• Thu 18th CARDIFF, The Great Hall SOLD OUT

• Fri 19th BRISTOL, O2 Academy Bristol SOLD OUT

• Sat 20th SHEFFIELD, Octagon Centre SOLD OUT

• Mon 22nd DUBLIN, Olympia SOLD OUT

• Tue 23rd BELFAST, Ulster Hall

• Thu 25th BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy Birmingham

• Fri 26th MANCHESTER, Manchester Academy SOLD OUT

• Sat 27th MANCHESTER, Manchester Academy NEW DATE ADDED

• Mon 29th LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds

• Tue 30th GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow SOLD OUT



May:

• Wed 1st GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow NEW DATE ADDED

• Fri 3rd NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall SOLD OUT

• Sun 5th NORWICH, UEA SOLD OUT

• Mon 6th NOTTINGHAM, Rock City SOLD OUT

• Tue 7th LONDON, Eventim Apollo SOLD OUT

www.iamtomwalker.com

www.instagram.com/iamtomwalker

www.tiktok.com/@iamtomwalker

www.facebook.com/IamTomWalker

twitter.com/IamTomWalker New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following his recent ambassadorial announcement, Tom Walker has partnered with Suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) for the release of his brand new, towering ballad " Lifeline " - a searingly emotional tribute to a friend he sadly lost.Data shows that one in five people will have suicidal thoughts in their lifetime, and " Lifeline " explores the feelings and thoughts that race through your head when it affects the people closest to you - and questions what can be done to help.Tom says of the track: "Me and my friends lost one of our own suddenly and unexpectedly. It's difficult to process grief. I felt we were all asking ourselves 'what could I have done? What could I have said? What could have been done differently?' Sometimes people make choices that are beyond your control and it's hard to help someone who isn't reaching out. My hope is that maybe by writing a song like this that addresses the stigma behind mental health, it might persuade people to think twice and ask for a helping hand when they're really struggling. CALM is an amazing charity who help people when things get too much. I'm keen to spread the word about their amazing work in any way that I can."After becoming 2019's biggest UK-signed selling artist, with a UK number 1 debut album, an international hit single in " Leave A Light On ", three million worldwide album sales and over four billion global streams in tow, Tom Walker is on his hard-fought return with brand new studio record, I Am - out later this year.Late last year saw Tom release the singles "Burn" and "Freaking Out," both of which he performed with aplomb on Later…With Jools Holland. Watch here & here. Most recently, Tom shared "Head Underwater," a soulful pop anthem with a soaring vocal that introduced a whole new Tom Walker.Where previously, Tom became known for powerful accounts of other people's stories, including a friend's battle with drugs (" Leave A Light On "), and articulating his own relatable feelings for his now wife ("Just You & I"); on his new album he now finds himself writing about his own personal struggles and anxieties, creative challenges, sadness and moments of despair. It is a sometimes visceral account of who Tom Walker is in 2024, hence the title: I Am.After writing, and trashing, a plethora of new songs, an exhausted Tom subsequently headed out to Los Angeles to write with the McDonough brothers, Toby Gadd, Ryan Daly & Castle, who's credits between them include Beyonce, Joji, Khalid, Mimi Webb and John Legend. The trip reignited the excitement and love of trying brand new things.The results speak for themselves. Welcome to the exciting, limitless next phase of Tom Walker. A man who knows where he's headed: to arena-scale songs with molecular-level heart.2024 UK HEADLINE TOUR (extra dates added due to demand):April:• Thu 18th CARDIFF, The Great Hall SOLD OUT• Fri 19th BRISTOL, O2 Academy Bristol SOLD OUT• Sat 20th SHEFFIELD, Octagon Centre SOLD OUT• Mon 22nd DUBLIN, Olympia SOLD OUT• Tue 23rd BELFAST, Ulster Hall• Thu 25th BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy Birmingham• Fri 26th MANCHESTER, Manchester Academy SOLD OUT• Sat 27th MANCHESTER, Manchester Academy NEW DATE ADDED• Mon 29th LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds• Tue 30th GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow SOLD OUTMay:• Wed 1st GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow NEW DATE ADDED• Fri 3rd NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall SOLD OUT• Sun 5th NORWICH, UEA SOLD OUT• Mon 6th NOTTINGHAM, Rock City SOLD OUT• Tue 7th LONDON, Eventim Apollo SOLD OUTwww.iamtomwalker.comwww.instagram.com/iamtomwalkerwww.tiktok.com/@iamtomwalkerwww.facebook.com/IamTomWalkertwitter.com/IamTomWalker



