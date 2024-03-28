2 Chainz Headlines With Special Guests Juvenile, Travis Porter, And The Renowned DJ Skribble



"Since moving to Frisco from Chicago, we saw the diversity in the population, but, we saw a gap when it came to different entertainment culture options." - Jason Williams



World-Class Musical Showcase: Prepare to be dazzled by Grammy® Award-winning artist 2 Chainz, alongside electrifying performances by Juvenile,



Lucha







Event Schedule:

Riders Field Gates Open at 12:00 May 5, 2024

All updates will be added to www.tacosandtequilafrisco.com.

"This festival marks a new era of entertainment in Frisco, offering families and music enthusiasts diverse entertainment options closer to home, rather than driving to nearby cities like Dallas, Arlington, or Fort Worth," says -



With the support of the community and growing demand for diverse entertainment offerings, the Tacos & Tequila Festival Frisco is poised to redefine the Cinco de Mayo experience in North Texas. Early

For tickets and further information, please visit www.tacosandtequilafrisco.com.



The Taco's and Tequila Festival is a nationally acclaimed concept full of music, food, and tequila, originating from Fresno, known for its innovative fusion of culinary excellence and vibrant entertainment.



J & L Events is the powerhouse collaboration of Jason Williams &

Instagram: @tacosandtequilafrisco

Facebook: @tacosandtequilafrisco

TikTok: @tacosandtequilafrisco New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the fastest-growing city in the country, Frisco, Texas, is set to host its inaugural Tacos & Tequila Festival on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, at Riders Field, home of the Frisco Rough Riders (7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034). This groundbreaking event, attracting an estimated 10,000 attendees, marks a significant milestone in the city's cultural landscape, promising a diverse celebration curated by local residents and entertainment industry pioneers Jason Williams and Lucas Michael Payne of J&L Events."Since moving to Frisco from Chicago, we saw the diversity in the population, but, we saw a gap when it came to different entertainment culture options." - Jason WilliamsWorld-Class Musical Showcase: Prepare to be dazzled by Grammy® Award-winning artist 2 Chainz, alongside electrifying performances by Juvenile, Travis Porter, and renowned DJ Skribble, ensuring an unforgettable auditory experience for all attendees.Lucha Xtreme Wrestling: Experience the adrenaline-pumping spectacle of Lucha Xtreme wrestling, where acrobatic maneuvers and larger-than-life characters elevate the festival's entertainment offerings to new heights. Diverse Culinary Delights: Explore a cornucopia of flavors from over 100 vendors and food trucks, showcasing an eclectic array of tacos, margaritas, sweets, and culinary wonders, championing local businesses in Frisco and North Texas.Event Schedule:Riders Field Gates Open at 12:00 May 5, 2024All updates will be added to www.tacosandtequilafrisco.com."This festival marks a new era of entertainment in Frisco, offering families and music enthusiasts diverse entertainment options closer to home, rather than driving to nearby cities like Dallas, Arlington, or Fort Worth," says - Lucas Michael PayneWith the support of the community and growing demand for diverse entertainment offerings, the Tacos & Tequila Festival Frisco is poised to redefine the Cinco de Mayo experience in North Texas. Early Access tickets: $55 ($75 regular) for GA section, food trucks, and vendors. VIP All Access pass: $150 for GA access, premium seating, private bar/restroom, complimentary tequila tastings, VIP section/lounge. Suites: $5000, VIP+ amenities, including swag bag and complimentary food/beverages.For tickets and further information, please visit www.tacosandtequilafrisco.com.The Taco's and Tequila Festival is a nationally acclaimed concept full of music, food, and tequila, originating from Fresno, known for its innovative fusion of culinary excellence and vibrant entertainment.J & L Events is the powerhouse collaboration of Jason Williams & Lucas Michael Payne, pioneers in the entertainment industry. Jason Williams, renowned for curating iconic events in the Chicagoland area since 2001, boasts a stellar portfolio including NBA All-Star Weekend and Super Bowl festivities. Lucas Michael Payne, with roots deeply embedded in Chicago's music scene, brings a wealth of expertise in talent curation and community engagement, extending his influence nationally.Instagram: @tacosandtequilafriscoFacebook: @tacosandtequilafriscoTikTok: @tacosandtequilafrisco



