Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 28/03/2024

2 Chainz Headlines With Special Guests Juvenile, Travis Porter, And The Renowned DJ Skribble

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
442 entries in 24 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
293 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
266 entries in 18 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
316 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
159 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
306 entries in 20 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
313 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
285 entries in 26 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
291 entries in 22 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
283 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
621 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
572 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Snooze
SZA
223 entries in 13 charts
2 Chainz Headlines With Special Guests Juvenile, Travis Porter, And The Renowned DJ Skribble
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the fastest-growing city in the country, Frisco, Texas, is set to host its inaugural Tacos & Tequila Festival on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, at Riders Field, home of the Frisco Rough Riders (7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034). This groundbreaking event, attracting an estimated 10,000 attendees, marks a significant milestone in the city's cultural landscape, promising a diverse celebration curated by local residents and entertainment industry pioneers Jason Williams and Lucas Michael Payne of J&L Events.
"Since moving to Frisco from Chicago, we saw the diversity in the population, but, we saw a gap when it came to different entertainment culture options." - Jason Williams

World-Class Musical Showcase: Prepare to be dazzled by Grammy® Award-winning artist 2 Chainz, alongside electrifying performances by Juvenile, Travis Porter, and renowned DJ Skribble, ensuring an unforgettable auditory experience for all attendees.

Lucha Xtreme Wrestling: Experience the adrenaline-pumping spectacle of Lucha Xtreme wrestling, where acrobatic maneuvers and larger-than-life characters elevate the festival's entertainment offerings to new heights.

Diverse Culinary Delights: Explore a cornucopia of flavors from over 100 vendors and food trucks, showcasing an eclectic array of tacos, margaritas, sweets, and culinary wonders, championing local businesses in Frisco and North Texas.

Event Schedule:
Riders Field Gates Open at 12:00 May 5, 2024
All updates will be added to www.tacosandtequilafrisco.com.
"This festival marks a new era of entertainment in Frisco, offering families and music enthusiasts diverse entertainment options closer to home, rather than driving to nearby cities like Dallas, Arlington, or Fort Worth," says - Lucas Michael Payne

With the support of the community and growing demand for diverse entertainment offerings, the Tacos & Tequila Festival Frisco is poised to redefine the Cinco de Mayo experience in North Texas. Early Access tickets: $55 ($75 regular) for GA section, food trucks, and vendors. VIP All Access pass: $150 for GA access, premium seating, private bar/restroom, complimentary tequila tastings, VIP section/lounge. Suites: $5000, VIP+ amenities, including swag bag and complimentary food/beverages.
For tickets and further information, please visit www.tacosandtequilafrisco.com.

The Taco's and Tequila Festival is a nationally acclaimed concept full of music, food, and tequila, originating from Fresno, known for its innovative fusion of culinary excellence and vibrant entertainment.

J & L Events is the powerhouse collaboration of Jason Williams & Lucas Michael Payne, pioneers in the entertainment industry. Jason Williams, renowned for curating iconic events in the Chicagoland area since 2001, boasts a stellar portfolio including NBA All-Star Weekend and Super Bowl festivities. Lucas Michael Payne, with roots deeply embedded in Chicago's music scene, brings a wealth of expertise in talent curation and community engagement, extending his influence nationally.
Instagram: @tacosandtequilafrisco
Facebook: @tacosandtequilafrisco
TikTok: @tacosandtequilafrisco






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087709 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004493236541748 secs