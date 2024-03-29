John Legend To Perform At City Year Los Angeles' 13th Annual Spring Break Event





#GraduateLA LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) City Year Los Angeles, an education non-profit organization, announced today that EGOT-winner and twelve-time GRAMMY-award winning multiplatinum musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist John Legend will take the stage to perform at City Year L.A.'s 13th annual Spring Break fundraising event taking place on Saturday, May 4 at SoFi Stadium. This year's event will honor City Year Los Angeles Co-founders, Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, whose pivotal passion, advocacy and contributions to the Los Angeles public education landscape, made it possible to not only launch City Year here in 2007 but help sustain the program, becoming one of the largest sites in the nation.Erik Feig, Founder and CEO of Picturestart, and Dwight Caines, President of Domestic Marketing for Universal Pictures who serve as event co-chairs and are City Year L.A. board members said, "The support of people like John Legend, Andrew and Ellen, and so many others is testament to the impact City Year has in the community. We and everyone that supports City Year at this event want to see the young people of our city succeed, and this event raises more than $2M every year to help make that possible." John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum musician who has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and 3 Emmy Awards, among others. Legend has released nine albums over the course of his career and is currently a coach on NBC's The Voice. Beyond his music career, Legend is a co-founder of Get Lifted Film Co, a production company which has developed projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, and FX, alongside co-founders Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius. Aside from film, TV and theater, Get Lifted has partnered with Zando to form Get Lifted Books, which builds upon Get Lifted Film Co.'s mission of spotlighting stories from dynamic creatives. In 2023, Legend launched Loved01, his effective and affordable unisex skincare brand formulated to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin. As an activist, Legend launched FREEAMERICA in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman will be presented with the "Service to a Cause Greater than Self" award in recognition of their advocacy and commitment to the hundreds of thousands of children across Los Angeles public schools who benefit directly from having a City Year L.A. mentor.City Year L.A.'s Spring Break is the nonprofit's annual benefit that has become known for swapping out the traditional sit-down dinner format for an after-party-style celebration that attracts a crowd of over 600 for an epic night out. Games, giveaways, photo ops and live music create a unique atmosphere that has won the event a prominent spot on the gala season calendar— all in support of the thousands of students City Year helps to succeed in school and beyond. This year's event will feature a special musical performance by John Legend, known not only for his incredible talent as a musician, but for his decades of work as a philanthropist championing children, young people and access to education. Spring Break raises more than $2 million to support educational equity in Los Angeles. For more information on the event, please visit www.cityyearspringbreak.org.Host Committee members for Spring Break are: Dwight Caines (Event Co-Chair), Erik Feig (Event Co-Chair), Rich Battista, Kam Ghassemieh, Jennifer Gonring, Leandro Otero, David Shaheen, Sarah Schuler, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Fernando Szew, and Ali Trustman.Honorary Committee members are: Viola Davis, Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Taraji Henson, Phil Keoghan, Collins Key, Chris Meledandri, Yvonne Orji, Octavia Spencer, Julius Tennon, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade. Spring Break is City Year Los Angeles' annual benefit that brings together over 600 guests—including community, and business leaders, celebrities and influencers, families, and the tutors and mentors they recruit from the Americorps program— to help thousands of students each year across L.A. thrive in school and in life.City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and developing diverse leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a young person from the program serving as a mentor and tutor, the better the student outcomes—academically, socially, and emotionally. A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, a federally funded program operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, 37,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work.www.cityyear.org/los-angelesX: @CityYearLA || Instagram: @CityYearLA#GraduateLA



