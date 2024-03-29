St. Vincent "Flea" Second Advance Track From New Album All Born Screaming Out April 26, 2024





Featuring

"It's a volcanic buildup of a song, from the sparsest ticking electronics to a hard-rock stomp to a full-scale pileup of guitars, drums and horns. Clark sings about power, defiance, abject need and imminent breakdown, riding an onslaught of a song that lives up to the title of her album due in April: 'All Born Screaming.'" -THE NEW YORK TIMES

"...it's

"Think Tool covering a Nine Inch Nails-produced

"Annie Clark at her louche best, turning rock performance into a game of roiling tension and all-out abandon." - PAPER

"'Broken Man' is defiantly catchy… enthralling and metallic, signaling an exciting new vision" - PASTE (This Week's Best New Songs)



St. Vincent's first self-produced record, All Born Screaming is an invitation to test the limits of what is possible-and to then keep going; Brought to life with the aid of a highly curated roster of friends — Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen,

All Born Screaming was produced by



TRACKLISTING:

The album's track listing is as follows:

Hell is Near

Reckless

Broken Man

Flea

Big Time Nothing

Violent Times

The Power's Out

Sweetest Fruit

So Many Planets

All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)



NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

In other news,



May 22 — Ventura, CA — The Majestic Ventura Theater *

August 8 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

August 11 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum

August 13 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

August 14 — Ogden, UT — Twilight Concert Series

August 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theater















New York, NY (Top40 Charts) So states St. Vincent with fiery resolve on "Flea," the second advance offering from the three-time GRAMMY winner's rapidly approaching seventh full-length studio album, All Born Screaming, out April 26 via Total Pleasure Records/Universal Music in partnership with Virgin Music Group.Featuring St. Vincent on vocals and all instruments except drums and bass - handled respectively by Dave Grohl and Justin Meldal-Johnsen - "Flea" is raw desire made manifest atop a foundation of thundering grooves and searing guitar figures. Accompanied by a lyric video featuring behind the scenes footage from the All Born Screaming sessions, "Flea" unveils another dimension of the album's emotionally apocalyptic side one, following in the wake of the "thrilling industrial sound" (The New York Times) of its predecessor "Broken Man" - currently in its second week at #1 Most Added at Alternative Radio and still amassing critical raves including:"It's a volcanic buildup of a song, from the sparsest ticking electronics to a hard-rock stomp to a full-scale pileup of guitars, drums and horns. Clark sings about power, defiance, abject need and imminent breakdown, riding an onslaught of a song that lives up to the title of her album due in April: 'All Born Screaming.'" -THE NEW YORK TIMES"...it's Annie Clark, in all her glory… an artist at the pinnacle of her craft." - BILLBOARD"Think Tool covering a Nine Inch Nails-produced Fiona Apple song and you're circling the vibe." - FLOOD"Annie Clark at her louche best, turning rock performance into a game of roiling tension and all-out abandon." - PAPER"'Broken Man' is defiantly catchy… enthralling and metallic, signaling an exciting new vision" - PASTE (This Week's Best New Songs)St. Vincent's first self-produced record, All Born Screaming is an invitation to test the limits of what is possible-and to then keep going; Brought to life with the aid of a highly curated roster of friends — Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke — the album is an unadulterated expression of St. Vincent's singular vision.All Born Screaming was produced by St. Vincent and mixed by Cian Riordan.TRACKLISTING:The album's track listing is as follows:Hell is NearRecklessBroken ManFleaBig Time NothingViolent TimesThe Power's OutSweetest FruitSo Many PlanetsAll Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES:In other news, St. Vincent has announced an extensive slate of live dates. Following in the wake of headlining shows in San Francisco and Napa, and festival appearances including Bottlerock and The Thing!, the newly confirmed headlining shows are as follows:May 22 — Ventura, CA — The Majestic Ventura Theater *August 8 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater #August 11 — Vancouver, BC — OrpheumAugust 13 — Boise, ID — Knitting FactoryAugust 14 — Ogden, UT — Twilight Concert SeriesAugust 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theater September 5 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^ September 6 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met ^ September 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^ September 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^ September 13 — Washington D.C. — Anthem ^ September 14 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall September 16 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater September 20 — St. Paul, MN — The Palace Theater



