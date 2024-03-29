Travis Scott & Cactus Jack Partner To Launch First Ever Collegiate-Inspired Apparel Collection On April 4, 2024





The "Jack Goes Back to College" collection brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation.



Starting on April 4, the limited-edition apparel collection will be available for purchase via shop.travisscott.com, select Lids locations and campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble College at the participating universities, as well as Fanatics.com.



The debut collection, designed and produced by Cactus Jack, features 28 different universities (listed below), including powerhouses like the University of Michigan, University of Georgia, University of Southern California, and the University of Texas. Each university receives unique, specially designed products, ensuring students can rep their school in true Cactus Jack style. The diverse assortment includes:

Headwear: Mitchell & Ness snapback hats reimagined with a Cactus Jack twist and university branding.

Clothing: T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and backpacks, providing a complete head-to-toe look.



The "Jack Goes Back to College" collection offers a range of accessible price points, catering to students and fans alike. Retail prices start at $68 and go up to $160.



Jack Goes Back to College - Available For:



Clemson University

Florida

Grambling

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

North Carolina A&T

Northeastern University

Penn

Southern University



Tulane University

University of Alabama

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston

University of Kentucky

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Oklahoma

University of Oregon

University of Southern California

University of Texas

