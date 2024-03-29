Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 29/03/2024

Travis Scott & Cactus Jack Partner To Launch First Ever Collegiate-Inspired Apparel Collection On April 4, 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Water
Tyla
306 entries in 20 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
313 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
285 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
442 entries in 24 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
266 entries in 18 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
293 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
316 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
159 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
621 entries in 28 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
291 entries in 22 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
283 entries in 17 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
572 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Snooze
SZA
223 entries in 13 charts
Travis Scott & Cactus Jack Partner To Launch First Ever Collegiate-Inspired Apparel Collection On April 4, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Cactus Jack, the official brand of multi-platinum, diamond certified recording artist and style icon Travis Scott, has teamed up with digital sports platform Fanatics, leading sports retailer Lids and Mitchell & Ness to announce a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind collegiate-inspired apparel collection.

The "Jack Goes Back to College" collection brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation.

Starting on April 4, the limited-edition apparel collection will be available for purchase via shop.travisscott.com, select Lids locations and campus bookstores operated by Barnes & Noble College at the participating universities, as well as Fanatics.com.

The debut collection, designed and produced by Cactus Jack, features 28 different universities (listed below), including powerhouses like the University of Michigan, University of Georgia, University of Southern California, and the University of Texas. Each university receives unique, specially designed products, ensuring students can rep their school in true Cactus Jack style. The diverse assortment includes:
Headwear: Mitchell & Ness snapback hats reimagined with a Cactus Jack twist and university branding.
Clothing: T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and backpacks, providing a complete head-to-toe look.

The "Jack Goes Back to College" collection offers a range of accessible price points, catering to students and fans alike. Retail prices start at $68 and go up to $160.

Jack Goes Back to College - Available For:
Boston University
Clemson University
Florida State University
Grambling State University
Louisiana State University
Michigan State University
Mississippi State University
North Carolina A&T State University
Northeastern University
Penn State University
Southern University
Texas A&M University
Tulane University
University of Alabama
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Central Florida
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston
University of Kentucky
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Oklahoma
University of Oregon
University of Southern California
University of Texas
University of Wisconsin






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087991 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043299198150635 secs