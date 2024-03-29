San Diego Alt-Rockers Los Saints Release "Never Said" The Second Single Off Upcoming Debut Full-Length, Out July 26 + New Video For "Faded"





Now, Los Saints sharpen their distinct and dynamic signature style on their forthcoming full-length debut LP, 'Certified' [ENCI Records].

"Los Saints isn't just a band for me," proclaims Angel. "It's everything. It's all I can do. That goes for the other guys too. The more we know ourselves, the more we know what our band is and are able to define our sound. Certified is who we are not just as musicians, but as people."



In honor of their heritage, the group chose the moniker Los Saints.

"We were thinking of the Day of the Dead in Mexico, and its primary representation is a skull," he goes on. "We needed to make it our own, so we turned it into 'Spanglish' by choosing 'Los Saints'. Like the music, it's a mixture."



On "Never Said," a loose chime-y riff pierces a disco-style beat as falsetto rings out on the refrain.

"I'm not a dating app kind of dude," he admits. "I'm a cave dweller, but I think so many kids my age can identify with these experiences of modern dating. On the first half of the song, you're going into online dating with genuine intentions and looking for something true. The second half is the aftermath where reality hits, and your view changes. You realize all that glitters isn't gold."



"I was beating myself up for the way I am and how it affects romantic relationships," he continues. "This person left your life, but you can't help but blame yourself. Even though it was going to happen either way, you just think you're the problem."



"It's about how being in a toxic situation—either romantically or with friends—has affected me and brought me down," he states.



In the end, Los Saints bring the kind of emotion that bonds us together to the surface.

"When you listen to us, I hope you find our art to be a place of comfort," Mariscal leaves off. "Sometimes, I cry when I write. I'm always trying to come up with songs you can connect to so you don't feel alone. The world is a tough place. We can be friends one way or another."



Following the recording of 'Certified', Los Saints has grown into a four-piece, with the addition of new members, Greg



What others have said about Los Saints:

"Could Los Saints be Chula Vista's version of Cage the Elephant?"- San

"A welcome slice of teenage angst, boredom, and longing set against angular indie rock guitars and refreshingly catchy melodies."- Under The Radar Magazine

"Los Saints don't mess around on their new single "Fouund You Somewhere": Some scratchy chords right out of the

"Don't let the longing and regret behind the lyrics fool you — the guitar-led track glitters with optimistic tones."- Alternative Press

"Los Saints are your next indie obsession...reminiscent of veteran indie-rockers The Strokes. Perfect to play on a late-night drive."- The

"...pairs angular, melodious guitars reminiscent of '80s post-punk jams with the sentimentality of a pop breakup song."- Remezcla

