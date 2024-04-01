Hauser Unveils New Single And Video"Tristesse"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned cellist HAUSER, revered for his captivating performances and masterful interpretations, is set to release his highly anticipated album CLASSIC II on April 19th and available preorder now. As a prelude to this musical journey, HAUSER presents the fourth single off his upcoming album "Tristesse".
With "Tristesse," HAUSER once again demonstrates his unparalleled talent for breathing new life into classical compositions. His fourth single is a soul-stirring rendition of Chopin's "Tristesse," expertly arranged for the cello, which envelops listeners in a poignant storm of emotions. The melancholic melody finds its perfect expression through HAUSER's emotive interpretation, evoking a sense of pure longing that resonates deeply with audiences. Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Croatia, the accompanying visuals for "Tristesse" enhances the emotive depth of the music.
With a growing fan base exceeding 1 billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally, HAUSER continues to mesmerize audiences with his artistry and unwavering passion for music. His newest album CLASSIC II, is a follow-up to the widely acclaimed 2020 release CLASSIC, comprises 18 unforgettable melodies, expertly arranged to showcase the expressive capabilities of the cello. Recorded with the esteemed London Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Robert Ziegler, and featuring arrangements by Robin Smith, the album promises to redefine classical masterpieces in elegant new forms.
Earlier this year, HAUSER delighted fans with the release of the lead single, a deeply emotive rendition of Yiruma's "Kiss the Rain." The accompanying music video is a visual masterpiece in its own right. He released his second single "Emmanuel" alongside a stunning music video filmed in the forest in his native Croatia as well as his third single "Lullaby," which captures the timeless essence of Brahms.
"You can't go wrong giving a beautiful, singing tune to the cello," HAUSERsays of his new album, CLASSIC II. "There is always a good chance that it will sound even better than the original!"
Following a triumphant 2023 marked by the release of his first-ever holiday album, HAUSER is set to embark on his inaugural solo U.S. tour in spring 2024. Commencing on May 31st at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, the tour will grace prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, Ravinia Festival in Chicago, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets for HAUSER's 2024 U.S. tour are available now at HAUSERofficial.com/event-directory.
HAUSER - CLASSIC II TRACKLISTING:
Albinoni Adagio
Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23
Arioso
Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2
Slavonic Dance
Emmanuel
Kiss The Rain
Serenade
Song to the Moon (from Rusalka)
Una Furtiva Lagrima
Pathétique Sonata
Intermezzo
Tristesse
Adagio d'Amore
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Postlude No. 3
Adagietto
Lullaby
HAUSER - 2024 U.S & CANADA TOUR DATES
Fri, May 31, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sat, June 1, 2024 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sun, June 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater
Tues, June 4, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center
Wed, June 5, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
Thurs, June 6, 2024 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall
Sat, June 8, 2024 -Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Sun, June 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
Tues, June 11, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
Thurs, June 13, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Fri, June 14, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia Festival
Sat, June 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Mon, June 17, 2024 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center
Tues, June 18, 2024 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
Thurs, June 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Fri, June 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
Sat, June 22, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater
Sun, June 23, 2024 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Tues, June 25, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
Thurs, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
Fri, June 28, 2024 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Sat, June 29, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Sun, June 30, 2024 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater
HAUSER - 2024 AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES
Fri, April 12, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat, April 13, 2024 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Wed, April 17, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand - KTK Theater
Fri, April 19, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena
Sat, April 20. 2024 - Perth, Australia - Riverside Theater
HAUSER - 2024 JAPAN / TAIWAN TOUR DATES
Wed, April 24, 2024 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka International Convention Center (Grand Cube)
Thurs, April 25, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo International Forum Hall A
Sat, April 27, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan - NHK Hall
Tues, April 30, 2024 - Taipei, Taiwan - Taipei Music Center
HAUSER - 2024 MIDDLE EAST
Fri, May 16, 2024 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Dubai Opera
Sat, May 17, 2024 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Dubai Opera
HAUSER - 2024 EUROPE
Thurs, May 9, 2024 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic
Tues, July 9, 2024 - Tartu, Estonia - Tartu Lauluväljak
Wed, July 10, 2024 - Sigulda, Latvia - Castle Of The Livonian Order
Thurs, July 11, 2024 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kalnų parkas
Sat, July 13, 2024 - Bucharest, Romania - The Roman Arenas
Sun, July 14, 2024 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Ancient Theatre
Mon, July 15, 2-24 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Ancient Theatre
Wed, July 17, 2024 - Regensburg, Germany - Thurn und Taxis Schlossfestspiele
Sun, July 21, 2024 - Łódź, Poland - Atlas Arena
Wed, July 24, 2024 - Nitra, Slovakia - Amfiteáter
Fri, July 26, 2024 - Kroměříž, Czechia - Kroměříž Archbishop's Palace
Sat, July 27, 2024 - Kroměříž, Czechia - Kroměříž Archbishop's Palace
Thurs, August 1, 2024 - Sitges, Spain - Jardins de Terramar
Sat, August 3, 2024 - Murcia, Spain - Festival Murcia On
Sun, August 4, 2024 - Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain - Concert Music Festival
Wed, August 7, 2024 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Marbella
Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of Classic and The Player in 2022, HAUSER has amassed over a billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performing alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John. His electric stage presence has also led to several high-profile appearances, including an opening night performance at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, performing at the Vatican for the Pope, and special features for both the NFL and UEFA. Named one of People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Men Alive and featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and The New York Times, HAUSER has graced the stage for numerous broadcast performances, most recently adding Love Island to a long resume of appearances that includes The Bachelorette, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español and more.