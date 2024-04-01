The Mezzo's Career-Long Association With Bel Canto Celebrated On Decca





Across her nearly four decades on the opera stage, coloratura mezzo-soprano



Included are unreleased recordings of two arias from Handel's Alcina as well as duets with







From repertoire ranging from Handel and Porpora through Gluck and Mozart to the height of what is usually termed the Italian bel canto period, Bartoli brings her unrivalled vocal craftsmanship, articulation, evenness of timbre and expressive powers to bear on some of the most stunning arias and duets ever written. To this she adds the most important ingredients: her singular way of sharing with her audience human drama and her unique feeling for both comedy and tragedy.



Bartoli brings rare intimacy and dignity to the disc's title track, perhaps the most celebrated aria of the bel canto tradition - Bellini's Casta Diva, in which the passionate druid Norma opens up her soul in a prayer. We also hear from Bellini's distraught puritan Elvira and sleepwalking Amina (for which she is joined in duet by tenor Juan



Bartoli reinforces her status as a singing archeologist by bringing us contrasting operatic scenes by Persiani and Pacini that crystalize the early 19th century Italian operatic style. Mozart is represented by an aria from Le nozze di Figaro and a duet from Così fan tutte (with Bryn Terfel) and Gluck by one of Sesto's most striking arias from the composer's setting of La clemenza di Tito.



The role of Angelina (Cinderella) in Rossini's La cenerentola has run through Bartoli's career like a leitmotif and provided her gateway into the bel canto repertory. She sang it in 1997 when the work had its Metropolitan Opera premiere, and most recently in 2022, when the Roman mezzo made her long-awaited debut at the Vienna



Rossini believed in principles of singing established in the Baroque era and idealized the sound of the castrati. Good reasoning, then, to let Bartoli's previously unreleased recordings of two arias from Handel's horizon-broadening masterpiece Alcina see the light of day. The German-born composer's great rival, Porpora, is represented by an aria from the title character his opera Sifare.



As a risk-taker and visionary who now leads both the Monte-Carlo Opera and Salzburg Easter Festival as Artistic Director,



Joining the mezzo-soprano on recordings from her Decca catalogue are conductors Riccardo Chailly,



Bartoli's partner for previously unreleased recorded excerpts from Handel's Alcina is her own orchestra of period instruments, Les Musiciens du Prince-Monaco, conducted by Gianluca Capuano.



"All the Bartoli hallmarks are here: the ear-popping virtuosity, the tenderness of voice, the ability not only to describe a situation but to respond to it" - BBC

"Bartoli mines the expressive and dramatic potential of the Italian language with unique intensity" - Gramophone

"Bartoli's coloratura wizardry is fully intact after 30 years" - The Times



TIMELINE

19th March 2024 - Announce/Pre-Order and IG1 'Dì, cor mio'

19th April 2024 - IG2 'Ma quando tornerai'

117th May 2024 - Global Album + CD Release



TRACKLIST

1, Bellini: Norma / Act 1 Scene 1: "Casta Diva"

2, Rossini: La Cenerentola / Act II: Nacqui all'affanno e al pianto

3, Rossini: La Cenerentola / Act II: Non più mesta

4, Persiani: Ines di Castro: Cari giorni

5, Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore / Act I: Una parola

6, Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore / Act I: Chiedi all'aura

7, Bellini: Norma / Act II: Mira, O Norma

8, Bellini: Norma / Act II: Cedi! Deh, cedi!

9, Bellini: Norma / Act II: Si, fino all'ore estreme

10, Bellini: La Sonnambula / Act 1: Prendi: l'anel ti dono

11, Rossini: Il turco in Italia / Act I: No mia vita, mio tesoro

12, Rossini: Il turco in Italia / Act I: Ed osate…

13, Bellini: I puritani / Act II: O rendetemi la speme

14, Pacini: Irene, o L'Assedio di Messina / Act II: Ira del ciel

15, Bellini: Vaga luna che inargenti

16, Rossini: La danza

17, Mozart: Le nozze di Figaro, K. 492 / Act II: Voi che sapete

18, Mozart: Così fan tutte / Act II: Il cor vi dono

19, Gluck: La Clemenza di Tito: Se mai senti spirarti sul volto

20, Porpora: Siface: Come Nave in mezzo all'onde

21, Handel: Alcina, HWV 34 / Act I: Di', cor mio

