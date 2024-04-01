Josh Ross Releases New EP "Complicated," Out Now





Ross says, "I've been waiting to share this body of work with all of you. I'm a complicated person, and these songs reflect the last few years of my life. I've been inspired by a lot of different types of music, but country has such a traditional style of storytelling and the meaning behind a lyric stands true. My goal was to allow people to see all the different sides of me. I hope everyone finds a story in these songs they can relate to." Showcasing a next generation talent who pairs heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling with a modern country-rock edge, Ross' rich vocal rasp explores a season of life that wasn't always pretty. Like puzzle pieces, each track showcases the nuanced artist and performer Ross is, and where he is headed.



2023 was marked by chart-topping music like double-platinum certified power ballad "



Josh Ross with The Core management (Chief Zaruk, Tracy Martin,



Now breaking through in the US, the rising star has tallied more than 370 million career streams and been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Ross just wrapped his headlining 'The Trouble Tour,' selling out each show across Canada. He was recently named a member of the Grand Ole Opry's coveted Opry NextStage Class of 2024, spotlighting country music's rising talent. Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback,



Ross continues to carve out his place in Country music on both sides of the border and anchoring himself as one of this generation's most promising modern Country artists. For the latest information and to learn how to join The Roster for first access to merch drops, new music and exclusive content, visit www.joshrossmusic.com.



EP Complicated Track List:

1. Single Again

2. Tell Me A Lie

3. Truck Girl

4. Complicated

5. She Don't Smoke

6. Trouble

7. Burn Back

8. Matching Tattoos

Produced by Matt Geroux



Universal Music/UMG Nashville artist Josh Ross is one of Canada's most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders - genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakout singer-songwriter Josh Ross releases his highly anticipated EP Complicated today via Universal Music and UMG Nashville stateside. The eight-song EP includes four new tracks, "Tell Me A Lie", " Complicated ", "She Don't Smoke" and "Burn Back". Produced by frequent collaborator, Matt Geroux, the EP was recorded in hands-on-style, with Ross co-writing seven of eight tracks, deeply invested in each note.Ross says, "I've been waiting to share this body of work with all of you. I'm a complicated person, and these songs reflect the last few years of my life. I've been inspired by a lot of different types of music, but country has such a traditional style of storytelling and the meaning behind a lyric stands true. My goal was to allow people to see all the different sides of me. I hope everyone finds a story in these songs they can relate to." Showcasing a next generation talent who pairs heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling with a modern country-rock edge, Ross' rich vocal rasp explores a season of life that wasn't always pretty. Like puzzle pieces, each track showcases the nuanced artist and performer Ross is, and where he is headed.2023 was marked by chart-topping music like double-platinum certified power ballad " Trouble " hitting #1 at Canadian Country Radio, following Ross' Canadian Country Music Association Breakthrough Artist of the Year win. Last night, Ross was surprised with a plaque commemorating " Trouble " earning RIAA Gold certification in the US.Josh Ross with The Core management (Chief Zaruk, Tracy Martin, Simon Tikhman, Mackenzie Woodson) and members of his Universal Music Canada / Universal Music Group Nashville teams.Now breaking through in the US, the rising star has tallied more than 370 million career streams and been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Ross just wrapped his headlining 'The Trouble Tour,' selling out each show across Canada. He was recently named a member of the Grand Ole Opry's coveted Opry NextStage Class of 2024, spotlighting country music's rising talent. Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and currently supporting Bailey Zimmerman's 'Religiously. The Tour,' Ross took the stage at the 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax performing a medley of " Trouble " and "Single Again" (watch here). Ross will take the stage this spring at Stagecoach, Country Thunder, and LASSO Montreal and was tapped to join select dates of Luke Bryan's 'Mind Of A Country Boy Tour." For tickets and a full list of tour dates, please visit www.joshrossmusic.com/#tour.Ross continues to carve out his place in Country music on both sides of the border and anchoring himself as one of this generation's most promising modern Country artists. For the latest information and to learn how to join The Roster for first access to merch drops, new music and exclusive content, visit www.joshrossmusic.com.EP Complicated Track List:1. Single Again2. Tell Me A Lie3. Truck Girl4. Complicated5. She Don't Smoke6. Trouble7. Burn Back8. Matching TattoosProduced by Matt GerouxUniversal Music/UMG Nashville artist Josh Ross is one of Canada's most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders - genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N' Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of Platinum-certified Top 5 Canadian country radio hits. In 2023, his dusky power ballad " Trouble " rose to #1 in Canada, leading Ross to a CCMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year win and top of 2024 landed his upbeat country-rock anthem "Ain't Doin' Jack" #1 at Canadian country radio. Now breaking through in the US, the rising star has tallied more than 370 million career streams and been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and Bailey Zimmerman, he has already headlined his own sold-out run across Canada and will embark on select dates of Luke Bryan's 'Mind of a Country Boy Tour' this summer. Ross' new EP Complicated is out now, co-writing seven of the project's eight tracks. With thundering drums meeting steel guitars and the melodies of heartland pop, tracks like his current chart-climber "Single Again" show off Ross' rich, edgy vocal set to a barroom anthem. Complicated arrives just five years after Ross relocated from Canada to Nashville, proving there's much more to come from this next-generation talent who's anything but standard.



