Dheezy Drops New EP 'Down Under Come Up' Alongside New Video Ft. Kurupt & Planet Asia

www.youtube.com/@DheezyDoesIt New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, upcoming emcee and local hero Dheezy is Australia's next up when it comes to Hip-Hop Supremacy. With his sights set on bringing home a gold album by this time next year, it's safe to say that Dheezy has positioned himself nicely to ensure nothing but a win in the near future.While Dheezy's debut worldwide LP titled "Tell Em' Where You From" boasts an All Star line-up from the likes Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, Akon, Onyx, Royce the 5'9", D-12, Chris Webby and more, the project is Executive Produced by Shady Records own Kxng Crooked, A&R'd by Wu-Tang's own M-Eighty and even features an intro from Eminem himself.Coming off the success of the "Killah Kombo" EP (2023) alongside D-12's own Bizarre, Dheezy intends to use his love for Hip-Hop, plus his non-stop recording and travel schedule between the United States and Australia to ensure he gives fans, old and new, nothing but the best content as he paves his lane to super stardom.After recently attending the 66th Annual Grammy's in Los Angeles, CA, Dheezy derived a plan to drop a 4 part EP series leading up to the release of his debut LP whereby the series would be titled the "Down Under Come Up". Each EP Volume packs mega features and visual content from the likes of Trippie Redd, Kurupt, Planet Asia, Boot Camp Clik, B Real of Cypress Hill and more.Starting with a launch of the "Down Under Come Up" Volume 1, and the release of the official audio / video single "WTF U Mean?" featuring Kurupt and Planet Asia, Dheezy plans on captivating the attention of Hip-Hop purists, party goers, trappers and more alike by dropping a volume of the EP series every 60-90 days.Dheezy is most definitely ready to shake things up, and embrace stardom as just a regular guy who came from nothing but a dream and ambition.Down Under Come Up Volume 1 is out now- https://portal.reveldistro.com/share/MTAwMDAwNzAxMTEywww.dheezydoesit.comwww.instagram.com/dheezydoesitwww.facebook.com/DheezyDoesItwww.youtube.com/@DheezyDoesIt



