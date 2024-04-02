Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 02/04/2024

D. Watkins Releases Brand New Music Video "Slow Wine"

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
582 entries in 20 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
184 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
327 entries in 19 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
340 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
616 entries in 23 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
314 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
304 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
267 entries in 18 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
448 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
642 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
227 entries in 13 charts
D. Watkins Releases Brand New Music Video "Slow Wine"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Cincinnati, D Watkins is a multifaceted artist specializing in R&B and hip hop. Now based in Atlanta, D. Watkins continues to evolve his craft while staying true to his roots. His songs often explore love, relationships, and personal growth themes, resonating with audiences seeking soulful and authentic music. Drawing inspiration from legends like Michael Jackson and Prince, D. Watkins admires their vocal prowess and captivating stage presence. His dedication to vocal excellence and performance artistry shows their influence.

With his upcoming album, Frequency, D. Watkins explores new sonic territories, incorporating Afrobeat influences into his music. Despite the challenges of the music industry, D. Watkins remains resilient and driven by his passion for creating music. He credits his unwavering determination to his upbringing and the support of his father, who serves as both his producer and manager.

"Slow Wine" embodies today's sound, blending Afrobeat influences with D. Watkins' signature R&B and hip-hop style. The fusion of genres adds depth and richness to the music, appealing to a diverse audience with its infectious rhythm and melody. In his music videos, D. Watkins maintains a sense of class and authenticity, refusing to conform to the superficial standards of the industry. He sets himself apart as a respected and influential figure in the music scene by staying true to himself and his artistic vision.

The music video for "Slow Wine" revolves around enjoying life's pleasures with the set backdrop of vibrant visuals and sultry beats, the video captures the essence of the song's sensual groove. The video portrays a narrative of romance and allure through captivating and enjoyable atmospheres such as the luxurious home where the video is shot. The leading lady serves as a focal point, embodying the essence of elegance and sensuality. As D. Watkins prepares to release his album Frequency, fans can anticipate a fresh take on his musical repertoire, with tracks that showcase his growth as an artist. Collaborations with other artists and captivating visuals will enhance the album's appeal, promising an exciting new chapter in D. Watkins' career.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101249 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048370361328125 secs