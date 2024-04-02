Flau'jae & Nle Choppa Team Up On Firey New Music Video "AMF"





When it comes to rocking the best of both worlds, few can claim to be as accomplished as Flau'jae Johnson. Donning her first name as her stage name, Flau'jae has become one of the biggest names in the rap and sports worlds. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Flau'jae is the daughter of Jason Johnson, a rapper better known by his stage name Camoflauge, who passed away before she was born. Wanting to continue her father's legacy, she developed an interest in rap at a young age. She would go on to get recognition at the age of 14 after appearing on TV shows such as The Rap Game and America's Got Talent. In high school, she found her talent in basketball, setting school records and garnering several MVP and All-American awards. In 2022, she enrolled in LSU and led the women's basketball team to their first-ever NCAA Division 1 championship. Flau'jae is the certified real deal, with her massive following and success proving that she can, and will, do it all."AMF" was released a day after the LSU Tigers defeated Middle Tennessee to advance to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2024 Women's March Madness tournament. It also features a collaboration with platinum-certified Memphis-based rapper NLE Choppa. As fans can guess, the song's release was no coincidence. "AMF" is a track in which Flau'jae unapologetically celebrates her success, dismissing any issue people may have with it as "not her fault". It also serves as an appropriate follow-up to her previous single " Perfect Timing ", where she details the time and effort she puts into her grind, both on the court and in the studio. "AMF" is the payoff to that hard work, and tells us that it is ok to flex those achievements when the time comes. "AMF" also serves as an ode to her late father Camoflauge, whom she never met, but knows he would be proud of all she has accomplished thus far.Working with her usual collaborators at 20K Visuals, the music video for "AMF" follows Flau'jae as she becomes the life of a college house party. The video starts with all of the guests arriving at the house, with many of them showing off their expensive cars in the process. When viewers join the party indoors, they're treated to Flau'jae and NLE Choppa performing while everyone else gets loose, dancing and grinding with each other. Between the neon lights and incredibly lucid editing, the viewer feels as though they are there with everyone, partying it up like it's the last night of their life. Considering the release of the video, one can very well assume that the party in the video visually represents the celebration of making the Sweet Sixteen. The audience can only assume what the celebration will look like if Flau'jae and her team at LSU manage to stun the country by winning the national title in back-to-back years.




