Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 02/04/2024

Flau'jae & Nle Choppa Team Up On Firey New Music Video "AMF"

Hot Songs Around The World

Stick Season
Noah Kahan
329 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
307 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
315 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
268 entries in 18 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
186 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
343 entries in 25 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
297 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
450 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
645 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
228 entries in 13 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
584 entries in 20 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
219 entries in 16 charts
Flau'jae & Nle Choppa Team Up On Firey New Music Video "AMF"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When it comes to rocking the best of both worlds, few can claim to be as accomplished as Flau'jae Johnson. Donning her first name as her stage name, Flau'jae has become one of the biggest names in the rap and sports worlds. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Flau'jae is the daughter of Jason Johnson, a rapper better known by his stage name Camoflauge, who passed away before she was born. Wanting to continue her father's legacy, she developed an interest in rap at a young age. She would go on to get recognition at the age of 14 after appearing on TV shows such as The Rap Game and America's Got Talent. In high school, she found her talent in basketball, setting school records and garnering several MVP and All-American awards. In 2022, she enrolled in LSU and led the women's basketball team to their first-ever NCAA Division 1 championship. Flau'jae is the certified real deal, with her massive following and success proving that she can, and will, do it all.

"AMF" was released a day after the LSU Tigers defeated Middle Tennessee to advance to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2024 Women's March Madness tournament. It also features a collaboration with platinum-certified Memphis-based rapper NLE Choppa. As fans can guess, the song's release was no coincidence. "AMF" is a track in which Flau'jae unapologetically celebrates her success, dismissing any issue people may have with it as "not her fault". It also serves as an appropriate follow-up to her previous single "Perfect Timing", where she details the time and effort she puts into her grind, both on the court and in the studio. "AMF" is the payoff to that hard work, and tells us that it is ok to flex those achievements when the time comes. "AMF" also serves as an ode to her late father Camoflauge, whom she never met, but knows he would be proud of all she has accomplished thus far.

Working with her usual collaborators at 20K Visuals, the music video for "AMF" follows Flau'jae as she becomes the life of a college house party. The video starts with all of the guests arriving at the house, with many of them showing off their expensive cars in the process. When viewers join the party indoors, they're treated to Flau'jae and NLE Choppa performing while everyone else gets loose, dancing and grinding with each other. Between the neon lights and incredibly lucid editing, the viewer feels as though they are there with everyone, partying it up like it's the last night of their life. Considering the release of the video, one can very well assume that the party in the video visually represents the celebration of making the Sweet Sixteen. The audience can only assume what the celebration will look like if Flau'jae and her team at LSU manage to stun the country by winning the national title in back-to-back years.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0090251 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048530101776123 secs