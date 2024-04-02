Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 02/04/2024

Alejandro Escovedo Explores Singular Path As "One Of The Great Legendary Stalwarts Of Americana" (NPR Music) On New Album 'Echo Dancing' Out Now

Alejandro Escovedo Explores Singular Path As "One Of The Great Legendary Stalwarts Of Americana" (NPR Music) On New Album 'Echo Dancing' Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alejandro Escovedo has returned with Echo Dancing, a fourteen-song collection which finds him radically reinventing and re-recording work from throughout his years as "a literate soul and true punk" (New Yorker). With inspiration from Brian Eno and Judy Nylon and Alan Vega - this career-spanning record is less a look back than a bold new turn for a true sonic adventurer and singular creative mind. Escovedo's first album in six years has been met with universal raves, and today he joined Marc Maron on his WTF podcast to discuss the road that inspired it. "Alejandro goes forward with his beautiful and unique voice…a rock and roll guy with a tremendously heavy heart and poetic sensibility. There's nobody like him," says Maron; a decades-long fan of Escovedo, who once wrote a screenplay inspired by his music.
Listen to the career-spanning conversation here: https://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/episode-1526-alejandro-escovedo

"Revelatory…Echo Dancing transmits a Johnny Cash American Recordings quality" - Austin Chronicle
"Echo Dancing ties together a lifetime of songs by one of the most eclectic and celebrated modern troubadours" - NPR, Texas Standard
"Entirely new versions…fuzzy rockers that recall Tom Waits" - Texas Monthly
"Escovedo remakes these songs…gritty and bluesy" - WNYC, New Sounds
"Escovedo has always preferred to zag when everyone else is expecting him to zig" - Dallas Observer
"Lo-fi keyboards, vintage drum machines…this seem like Escovedo's long-lost new wave or synth-punk LP" - AllMusic
Listen to Echo Dancing here: https://yeproc.ff﻿m.to/echodancing

Echo Dancing was arranged and produced by Escovedo with Don Antonio and Nicola Peruch at Waveroof Studio in Castel Bolognese, Italy. The collection's track list includes rarities spanning Escovedo's 80s Austin groups Buick MacKane and The True Believers (natural picks for a recent Austin City Limits Hall of Fame inductee), solo standouts that had No Depression crown him Artist Of The Decade in the 90s and more recent work through 2018's scorching and cinematic border epic The Crossing. That most recent album saw Escovedo deliver a powerful repudiation of the bigotry and xenophobia coming from Washington at the time. Alejandro kicked off his 2024 tour on Friday with a hometown album release celebration at Antone's in Austin, before a cross-country trek that will conclude back in Texas next month. In the fall, he'll join Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit for eleven shows across the United States and Canada. A full list of dates is below.

ECHO DANCING TRACKLIST:
1. John Conquest
2. Sacramento & Polk
3. Bury Me
4. Everybody Loves Me
5. Too Many Tears
6. Castañuelas
7. Outside Your Door
8. Sensitive Boys
9. Thought I'd Let You Know
10. Swallows of San Juan
11. Last to Know
12. MC Overload
13. Inside This Dance
14. Wave

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO TOUR DATES:
Apr 2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live*
Apr 4 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club*
Apr 5 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station*
Apr 6 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall*
Apr 7 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan*
Apr 10 - Homer, NY - Homer Center for the Arts*
Apr 12 - Sellersville, PA - The Sellersville Theater*
Apr 13 - Boston, MA - City Winery*
Apr 14 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*
Apr 17 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern*
Apr 19 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Back Room*
Apr 20 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre*
Apr 21 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn*
Apr 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium*
Apr 25 - Berwyn, IL - FITZGERALD'S NIGHTCLUB* (SOLD OUT)
Apr 26 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre*
Apr 27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota*
Apr 29 - Berwyn, IL - FITZGERALD'S NIGHTCLUB*
Apr 30 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theater*
May 2 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery*
May 3 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater*
May 4 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern* (SOLD OUT)
May 5 - Dallas, TX - The Longhorn Ballroom*
May 31 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall^
June 1 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater^
June 7 - Kerrville, TX - Kerrville Folk Festival
Sep 5 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium #
Sep 6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena #
Sep 7 - Huber Heights, OH - The Rose Music Center at The Heights #
Sep 8 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival #
Sep 10 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion #
Sep 11 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap #
Sep 14 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS #
Sep 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center #
Sep 19 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena #
Sep 20 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center #
Sep 21 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center #
* with Scott Danbom, Mark Henne, & James Mastro + support set from James Mastro
^ with Scott Danbom, Mark Henne
# supporting Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit.






