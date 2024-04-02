Peter Frampton's Live Classic "Frampton Comes Alive!" Now Available To Experience In Dolby Atmos





Last year, Frampton released Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton's Camel and Frampton. He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe/Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Personally overseen by Peter Frampton, his legendary 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, has been mixed in immersive Dolby Atmos®, allowing fans to experience the best-selling album like never before. It is available to stream now on Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Tidal via A&M/UMe/Universal Music.The live classic, which has also been newly remastered in stereo, was sourced from the original EQ'd ¼" stereo production master created in December 1975 by Doug Sax. The album was first remastered by Gavin Lurssen in stereo then mixed in Dolby Atmos by Chuck Ainlay using the new remaster as a guide. It was important to Frampton that this definitive Dolby Atmos mix reflect the original vinyl and match the song transitions and side splits.Frampton Comes Alive! made Frampton an overnight superstar. Released by A&M on January 6, 1976, the double album reached #1 later by the end of month and held the position for 10 weeks. It remained on the charts for more than a year. Selling more than eight million copies the first year (and almost 18 million to date), the self-produced album spawned three hit singles: " Show Me The Way " (#6), "Do You Feel Like We Do" (#10) and "Baby, I Love Your Way" (#12).After 49 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide."Frampton's musical journey is a testament to his unparalleled talent and versatility, and last night its culmination was on full display." - Relix Magazine"Despite the medical setbacks he's faced in recent years, it's obvious that Frampton still has a lot of fight left in him and that he's not ready to hang up his guitar just yet." - Creative Loafing"It was a performance that left no soul untouched." - Grateful Web"Iconic Brit shows us the way to keep playing with grace, humor, and some damn fine music." - The Santa Barbara Independent"In an awe-inspiring evening flooded with timeless songs, Frampton - who really doesn't have anything to prove at this point - shows us the way and demonstrates once again why he's undeniably one of rock's finest guitarists; one who defies the odds and continues to thrill audiences, while still very much at the top of his game." - BraveWords"Frampton is alive on stage again." - The Rock RevivalAs Frampton celebrates his 60th anniversary of being a professional touring guitar player, the Grammy-winning rock legend has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 and is currently in the midst of the spring leg of his "Never EVER Say Never" tour. For more information visit Frampton.com Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and his album All Blues was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard's Blues Chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album Frampton Forgets The Words was released to widespread critical acclaim.Most recently, Frampton appeared on Dolly Parton's new album, Rockstar, which was released last year, as the only artist featured on two tracks. Frampton also performed at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, joining the stage with fellow lauded musicians Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks—watch here.Last year, Frampton released Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton's Camel and Frampton. He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe/Universal Music Canada



