Kings Of Leon Releases New Track "Split Screen" From Upcoming Album

Seen New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon releases "Split Screen," the latest track from their upcoming 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, out on May 10. "Split Screen" lands in the middle of the album, a more meditative section of songs that favour texture and atmosphere."We like this song. We thought the fans would like it too. Split Screen may give people a little insight into the depth of the album, coming off of hearing Mustang," the band shared.Can We Please Have Fun, as its title suggests, is a document of one of this era's great rock & roll bands cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun. Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon. On the new album, the band harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. It's the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations, and the album the band says they've always wanted to make. Can We Please Have Fun is available for pre-order now. You can find the album's full tracklist below.Can We Please Have Fun - Tracklist:Ballerina Radio Rainbow BallNowhere To RunMustangActual DaydreamSplit ScreenDon't Stop The BleedingNothing To DoTelevisionHesitation GenerationEase Me OnSeen



