Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 02/04/2024

Kings Of Leon Releases New Track "Split Screen" From Upcoming Album

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
582 entries in 20 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
184 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
327 entries in 19 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
340 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
616 entries in 23 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
314 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
304 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
267 entries in 18 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
448 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
642 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
227 entries in 13 charts
Kings Of Leon Releases New Track "Split Screen" From Upcoming Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon releases "Split Screen," the latest track from their upcoming 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, out on May 10. "Split Screen" lands in the middle of the album, a more meditative section of songs that favour texture and atmosphere.
"We like this song. We thought the fans would like it too. Split Screen may give people a little insight into the depth of the album, coming off of hearing Mustang," the band shared.

Can We Please Have Fun, as its title suggests, is a document of one of this era's great rock & roll bands cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun. Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon. On the new album, the band harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. It's the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations, and the album the band says they've always wanted to make. Can We Please Have Fun is available for pre-order now. You can find the album's full tracklist below.

Can We Please Have Fun - Tracklist:
Ballerina Radio
Rainbow Ball
Nowhere To Run
Mustang
Actual Daydream
Split Screen
Don't Stop The Bleeding
Nothing To Do
Television
Hesitation Generation
Ease Me On
Seen






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0091190 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004249095916748 secs