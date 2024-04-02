Genre-Bending Artist Tesher Drops Dynamic New Single And Video "Ready"









Of the new track,







Born and raised in the town of Regina, Saskatchewan in Canada, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Canadian-Indian rapper and singer Tesher launches his incredibly lively and playful new single "Ready." Out today via Capitol Records/Universal Music. The song comes equipped with an equally fun music video. Co-directed by Kate Zamudio and Divya Jethwani, Tesher's long-time manager and choreographe. Tesher does what he does best in " Ready " and takes the quintessential catchy pop song and completely transforms it by infusing bilingual lyrics with Bollywood-inflected tones and beats. By effortlessly blending the traditional South Asian sounds with modern pop lyricism, Tesher creates something entirely unique and exciting. With its flirty vibe, dancey rhythm, vibrant musicality, and killer drop section, " Ready " is sure to be the new summer anthem.Of the new track, Tesher says "at first it sounds like just a fun catchy pop record, but it eventually builds into an Indian classical section. The idea of that old-world vibe playing in modern beach clubs and pool parties is the wildest contrast you could ever imagine - but somehow it works. And as long as it works and sounds good, it'll go." Tesher has seen major previous success with his viral hit "Jalebi Baby," a delirious bilingual record that riffs on the classic Indian dessert jalebi. Jason Derulo and Tesher collaborated on a remix of " Jalebi Baby " which propelled it into a Billboard Mainstream Top 40 hit and cemented it as a global smash. The song went on to garner over 3 billion streams across platforms and has matured into a must-play staple at any South Asian celebration.Born and raised in the town of Regina, Saskatchewan in Canada, Tesher first found success in remixing. In 2006, right at the dawn of YouTube, he started his own channel, and began posting mashups of Bollywood and pop hits. That's still where he uploads most of his tracks and where his most devoted audience of 1.6M+ YouTube subscribers lives. Since viral hit " Jalebi Baby ", which garnered over 3 billion streams across platforms, Tesher has been busy. He was one of the 7 inaugural artists selected for the global launch of Coke Studio, scored another viral hit with " Desperado " (a collaboration with fellow Canadian-Indian Raghav), and made history as the first artist to perform in Punjabi at the 2022 JUNO Awards in Toronto. Although he's now performed all around the world and alongside stars like Simu Liu and Jason Derulo, he's most proud of sharing the stage with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan - who joined Tesher on stage for a full-circle performance of Tesher's first single: "YOUNG SHAHRUKH".



