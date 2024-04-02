Sam Hunt Announces Summer Ampitheatre Tour



Tickets are available now via pre-sale for select dates. The general on sale begins this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time in most markets. Further details can be found below. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP Lounge access, exclusive VIP gift item, specially designed tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.



Locked Up Tour Dates:

June 28 - Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 29 - Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheater

June 30 - Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 11 - Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 12 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 - Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 18 - Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

July 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom

July 20 - Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 25 - Jacksonville, FL, Daily's Place

July 26 - Charleston, SC, Credit One Stadium

July 27 - Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union

Aug. 1 - Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 3 - Salt Lake City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 18 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

Sept. 20 - Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 21 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

Sept. 23 - Saskatoon, SK, Sasktel Centre

Sept. 24 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Center

Sept. 27 - Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre



Fans can tune in Sunday, April 7 to the 2024 CMT



Locked Up Track Listing:

"Country House" (Sam Hunt, Ross Copperman, Michael Lotten, Josh Osborne)

"Outskirts" (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, Josh Osborne)







SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."



