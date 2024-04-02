|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Yungblud Releases 'Abyss' - Out Now
Hot Songs Around The World
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
582 entries in 20 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
184 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
327 entries in 19 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
340 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
616 entries in 23 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
314 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
304 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
267 entries in 18 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
448 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
642 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
227 entries in 13 charts
Most read news of the week
Vancouver's Chief State Release "Metaphors" - The Second Single Off Upcoming 5-Song Acoustic EP Out On April 5, 2024
Following Their Surprise Oscars Performance Andrea & Matteo Bocelli Release New Version Of 'Time To Say Goodbye' Produced And Arranged By Hans Zimmer
San Diego Alt-Rockers Los Saints Release "Never Said" The Second Single Off Upcoming Debut Full-Length, Out July 26 + New Video For "Faded"