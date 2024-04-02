Yungblud Releases 'Abyss' - Out Now





Since the beginning of his phenomenal rise, he has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, with a social following of over 14.5 million and accumulating billions of streams, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation. With more music to come throughout 2024, YUNGBLUD's trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YUNGBLUD reveals a brand-new track titled 'Abyss,' serving as the exhilarating opening theme for Toho Animation's highly anticipated anime series, Kaiju No. 8, based on the immensely popular manga comic series by Naoya Matsumoto. Recorded during YUNGBLUD's tour in Japan last year, 'Abyss' was written specifically for the series, and describes the struggles of lead character Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8). The song was co-written with Imagine Dragons' front-man Dan Reynolds.Speaking about the track, YUNGBLUD reveals, "I think there are times when we feel that the world is cruel and not necessarily made for us. I think that's expressed very beautifully in the story, and it's really in line with what I'm trying to achieve myself. To find my place in the world, to find my friends. Don't suppress your hidden talents and power, even if you can't be proud of them yourself. Because everyone is beautiful."Kaiju No. 8 will begin broadcasting and streaming on April 13 via Global anime streaming service Crunchyroll, bringing the highly anticipated anime series to fans all over the world in over 200 countries and territories.The new track follows YUNGBLUD's recent announcement of the first ever BLUDFEST, a music festival founded by YUNGBLUD and set to take place Sunday, August 11 at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl in the UK.Joining YUNGBLUD on the lineup is GRAMMY nominated Lil Yachty, following the pair's collaboration on latest single 'When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)'. Acclaimed British rock duo SOFT PLAY, legendary punk band The Damned, and rising stars Nessa Barrett, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean are also set to perform.Alongside the stellar music lineup, the festival will be home to activations to encourage community and connection, including a 'Make A Friend' tent that encourages fans to connect and make new friends, free photobooths to document their BLUDFEST experience, a YUNGBLUD museum that will showcase artifacts from across his career, and much more to be announced. The groundbreaking event will go beyond the music, creating a safe place, creative haven, and truly unforgettable experience. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.bludfest.comSince the beginning of his phenomenal rise, he has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, with a social following of over 14.5 million and accumulating billions of streams, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation. With more music to come throughout 2024, YUNGBLUD's trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.



