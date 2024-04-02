Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/04/2024

Pale Jay Drops New 'In Limbo' Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two of the most exciting new artists in the Colemine universe come together on this collaboration between Pale Jay and The Ironsides! Pale Jay's trademark soulful production and songwriting pull on your heartstrings with an added symphonic element this time around.
For "In Limbo," Pale Jay sampled The Ironsides' track "Ligurian Dream" from their acclaimed 2023 debut LP Changing Light.

The track gives us a little sneak preview of what's to come later this year from the enigmatic and rising star Pale Jay.

Pale Jay's new digital single "In Limbo" is out today (April 2nd) via Karma Chief Records.






