Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 02/04/2024

Kendrick Lamar Co-Signed Devin Mailk Rocks A "Canadian Tux" In New Single

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
582 entries in 20 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
184 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
327 entries in 19 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
340 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
616 entries in 23 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
314 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
304 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
267 entries in 18 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
448 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
642 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
227 entries in 13 charts
Kendrick Lamar Co-Signed Devin Mailk Rocks A "Canadian Tux" In New Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Devin Malik has been a behind-the-scenes weapon for many of the industry's hottest names and likely a lot of your faves, even earning a recent co-sign from Kendrick Lamar! The SoCal native displayed his talent with appearances as a producer and rapper on ScHoolboy Q's new acclaimed BLUE LIPS album. He produced and rapped on "Love Birds" and spit fire on the first verse of album highlight "Back n Love." Behind the scenes, Devin contributed his production talents to highlights like "Nunu," "oHio" and closing track "Smile."

Now Devin is stepping into the limelight with his own new single, rocking the denim on denim "CANADIAN TUX." Over the F1LTHY (Working On Dying)-produced speaker-rattling 808s and sinister synth waves, he flexes about keeping himself and his wardrobe consistent while he cycles through girlfriends and seasons. From shifting color palettes and senior citizen skateboarders, the video highlights eccentric elements as Devin brings the ice cold climate of the Great White North to sunny Southern California. Def feeling like a new mosh pit anthem.

Devin is working on his own project, which he'll be dropping in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for much more from him as he makes 2024 his own!






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101039 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0055811405181885 secs