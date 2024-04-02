Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/04/2024

The Staple Singers New Live Album 'Africa 80' Will Be Released Next Month

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
582 entries in 20 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
184 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
327 entries in 19 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
340 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
616 entries in 23 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
314 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
304 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
267 entries in 18 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
448 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
642 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
227 entries in 13 charts
The Staple Singers New Live Album 'Africa 80' Will Be Released Next Month
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Omnivore Recordings has announced a new live record from The Staple Singers, Africa 80, which features performances from their first ever tour in Africa. The album will be released on CD and Digital on May 10.

The Staple Singers emerged into the public consciousness in the early 1950s and over the course of their influential career, transformed how listeners experienced Gospel music. During the Civil Rights movement, Roebuck "Pops" Staples discovered that their music could both enlighten and inspire a new generation. Signing with Stax Records, they began to rule not only the Gospel charts, but the Pop and R&B ones as well, with hits like "I'll Take You There" (which topped both the Pop & R&B charts), "Respect Yourself," "Touch A Hand, Make A Friend," and more. After Stax closed, they moved to Curtis Mayfield's Curtom Records and 1975 saw them hit #1 on both the Pop and R&B Charts again with "Let's Do It Again." Three additional albums for Warner Bros. closed out the decade. [Expanded editions of Let's Do It Again (1975), Pass It On (1976), Family Tree (1977), and Unlock Your Mind (1978) are available from Omnivore Recordings].

An international tour sponsored by the U.S. Government found the Staples performing across the continent of Africa in 1980. The set included recent and classic hits like "Let's Do It Again," "Respect Yourself," standards "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," "Come Go With Me," and choice covers like "Ease On Down The Road" from The Wiz, and the Bacharach/David classic, "A House Is Not A Home."

Now, with Restoration and Mastering from multiple Grammy-winning Engineer, Michael Graves, Africa 80 presents a look into this ever-evolving musical and National treasure. New liner notes from Tim Dillinger-Curenton contextualize the band's story, legacy, and detail the tour and recording. Africa 80 delivers a snapshot of this powerful group on tour for the first time on the African continent.
Pre-order: https://www.omnivorerecordings.com/shop/africa-80






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084381 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048222541809082 secs