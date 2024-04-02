The Nomadic Release New Single "All Changed"





Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following on from the release of first single " Treading Water " from the upcoming New Horizons album, The Nomadic releases new single "All Changed". Singer Songwriter Rob Gaylard relocated home to Sydney Australia in February 2022 after 5 years as a regular feature of the New York City indie rock scene. He recorded New Horizons with Dan Frizza in Sydney at Forbes Studios. The Nomadic is the best of Aussie rock talent, with Miles Thomas (Lior, Ronan Keating, Montaigne) on drums, Oliver Thorpe (The Whitlams, Matt Corby, Meg Mac) on guitar, and Brendan Clark (Meg Mac, Montaigne, Jack River) on bass. Dan Frizza as producer lends the kind of magic touch that has seen him enrich the work of the likes of Tones & I, King Princess, and Gurrumul."All Changed" is a melancholic rock ballad which explores the themes of big life changes growing up, forming close relationships, breaking up, changing jobs/ careers, changing mindset, staying resilient and growing and developing through pain and heartache. The song builds up from a melodic verse and bridge, into the crescendo of an uplifting and rocky chorus "we're all changed… scars are open… wounds are showing in the light." As the song progresses, the listener has the sensation of being trapped underwater with the ocean seeping into ones' body (a sensation enhanced by the gentle but urgent vocal tones of "I can feel it seeping through my brain").Singer songwriter Rob Gaylard notes: "'All Changed' is one of the most personal Nomadic songs. Throughout my Nomadic life I have made friends all over the world, and what has struck me is how there is so much more that unites us than divides us. Our hopes, ambitions, dreams and passions, and our struggles- core beliefs, questions of self-worth and self-belief, imposter syndrome, and mental health struggles of anxiety, depression, addiction and multi generational trauma. As we grow and evolve, we are inevitably 'all changed' by the struggles, challenges and opportunities that life presents. The song is therefore a tribute to everyone who goes through life's hardships and struggles, and comes out the other side, resiliently endeavouring to show up each day as their best self!"The music video, released today, is available below!Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard brings a unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating music. His inspiration and passion for starting The Nomadic began early on as a child after traveling to many countries like Myanmar (formerly Burma), Singapore and the Solomon Islands. His "nomadic" lifestyle continued on into his adulthood when he began to work for the United Nations in various countries such as: Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Israel and Palestine. His travels eventually brought him to New York in September of 2012 and motivated him to pursue his songwriting by establishing an indie rock band.The Nomadic released its debut single "Drifting" in September of 2019, " Waiting " was released in April of 2020; "Beyond Blue" and "Manhattan View" in June; "Walk the Streets" in October; and "Jeannie" in January 2021. These were followed up by "Skaterpark," in February 2021 and "Under a Georgia Sky" in June 2021. "Grand Mistakes"released December 3, 2021, and the single "My Mind is Racing" released in January off 2022, accompanied by the album of the same name.Influenced by artists like Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve, Bruce Springsteen, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Arizona and The 1975, The Nomadicproduces a sound genre like no other as alternative rock meets blues with hints of Americana and pop.Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions.



