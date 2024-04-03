Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 03/04/2024

UK Indie Band Little Fireworks New Single 'Like Ghosts' Is Out Now - Full EP To Follow April 12, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ...two lifelong friends from London who have been writing music together for over 7 years, in different projects, across various roles. Like many bands, the 2020 pandemic played a huge part in the demise of their previous project. Pierce went on as a solo artist under the name "kav." whilst Scott focused his efforts on forging a career as a full-time session musician. Whilst their hiatus from one another was briefer than most, the pair inevitably missed making music together. Pierce wanted to continue project 'kav' as a band, and invited Scott in on the journey. Enter Little Fireworks: a new musical tour de force.

How would you describe Little Fireworks? You could correctly imbue them with the 'sad' musical label, but this description alone would do the band a great injustice. They also proffer their fans a real sense of hope and optimism., influenced by their love for the likes of Biffy Clyro, Frightened Rabbit, The National and others, Pierce and Scott provide listeners with relatable, heady emotions, managing to weave them expertly around heart-wrenching harmonies in an alchemic mix of loud and quiet moments. The impressive mix has resulted in thought-provoking songs about heartbreak (although not always from the viewpoint of the wounded), mental health and dealing with life in our unpredictable and turbulent world. With epic crescendos, honest lyrics and hair-raising melodies, they entrance audiences - both in their studio output - and at their live gigs.

The band's debut EP 'Where Did The Light Go?' will be released on 12th April 2024. This fresh collection of four songs establishes Little Fireworks as true contenders to reignite some hope that's very much needed in these trying times. Case in point: the lead single and focus track 'Like Ghosts' (out now) explores all the areas of the break-up grief cycle; ending in the biggest sigh of relief. Through the soft, heartbreaking verses and the huge, anthemic chorus, close your eyes and immerse yourself in this gripping number. Do that for the rest of the EP too. In fact, the band can prove this to you at their London EP launch on Thursday 11th April @ 7:30 pm at London's Strongroom Bar in Shoreditch. Come by! They will show that, although their music may seem predominantly sombre, the constant, universal theme in their production and lyrical content is absolutely one of hope, providing a much-needed flicker of light when all else is dark, a.k.a: a 'little firework'.

'WHERE DID THE LIGHT GO?' EP TRACK LISTING:
1. Brother
2. Like Ghosts
3. Vicious Tongue
4. My Best
linktr.ee/lilfireworks






