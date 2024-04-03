Dua Lipa's Media & Management Company Radical22 Signs Deal With Warner Chappell Music





Dua noted, "It's been a long road, but I am very happy to finally own my publishing thanks in large part to the dedication of my manager, Dugi's work over the past two years." She added, "My music is my life's work, and it's important for me to be the person who decides what happens with it. The creation of Radical22 marked an exciting time for me personally and professionally, and I am looking forward to the work my team and I will do and to having a home base for my creative endeavors."



Dugi Lipa, CEO of Radical22 added, "In the realm of management, we don't settle for the ordinary; we thrive in the extraordinary. Our leadership ethos is rooted in empowerment, where each member of our team is a torchbearer of creativity and collaboration. We don't just lead, we inspire, cultivating an ecosystem where ideas flow freely, and potential is nurtured ceaselessly."



In addition to Radical22 Publishing, the recently minted company has added Radical22 Productions under the Radical22 umbrella along with Service95, all of which are fully owned by Dua.



Amongst the first of Radical22's production projects include the recently announced Disney+ upcoming documentary series "Camden." Produced by Lightbox in association with Day One



Launched in 2022, Service95 is a global style, culture and society editorial platform that comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 Book Club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. Service95 has been praised by The Guardian as "some of the most thought-provoking short-form cultural writing you can find," and the podcast has been lauded by The Sunday Times, Vogue and Vulture. In addition, Spotify named it one of the Best Podcasts of 2022, and praised Dua as "an incredibly thoughtful interviewer with a genuine interest in people, social movements, and the arts."



Prior to establishing Radical22, Dua and Dugi co-founded Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, and it is quickly becoming one of the biggest music festivals in the region, hosting more than 120,000 music lovers from around the world during a four-day event that traditionally takes place the last weekend of July or first weekend in August.



