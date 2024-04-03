The Black Keys Announce North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Black
Keys have announced a 2024 North American headline tour in support of their new album, Ohio Players, out this Friday. The thirty-one-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Tulsa on September
17 and travels across the country to cities including Austin, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with two dates in the band's home state of Ohio. The Head & The Heart
will be joining the tour as direct support for select shows. See below for details.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2, at 10am local time through Thursday, April 4, at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning this Friday, April 5, at 10am local time.
The tour announcement follows two stand-out performances by The Black
Keys at SXSW earlier this month, where they also debuted their new documentary This Is a Film About The Black
Keys to rave reviews. Ahead of this leg of the tour, The Black
Keys will head to Europe
to debut their brand-new live show. Tickets for the UK and Europe
shows are on-sale now.
Ohio Players
is an album unlike any of the band's others, featuring collaborations with friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Dan the Automator, Greg Kurstin, Juicy J, Lil Noid, and others. Listeners have gotten a taste of what to expect from the new project with the lead single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," that recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and AAA Airplay charts, and additional offerings "This Is Nowhere" and "I Forgot to Be Your Lover." Based on these releases, Stereogum comments, "The Black
Keys are entering another pop crossover phase." In its four-star review, Mojo said, "This is the most streamlined and tunes-packed Black
Keys album since El Camino. The sound of a band rejuvenated." Pre-order Ohio Players
here.
THE BLACK KEYS ON TOUR
Apr 27 Co-Op Live Manchester, UK
Apr 30 Utilita Arena
Cardiff, UK
May 3 3Arena Dublin, IRELAND
May 5 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
May 7-9 O2 Academy Brixton London, UK
May 12&13 Zenith Paris, FRANCE
Jul 6 NASCAR Chicago
Street Race Chicago, IL
Sep 17 BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 18 Moody Center Austin, TX
Sep 20 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 21 Toyota Center Houston, TX
Sep 24 Ball Arena
Denver, CO
Sep 26 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 27 Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA
Sep 28 Acrisure Arena
Palm Springs, CA
Sep 29 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 2 Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 3 Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Oct 10 PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 11 Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON
Oct 12 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Oct 13 Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 16 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 18 Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 19 State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 21 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 24 Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Oct 26 Gainbridge FIeldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 27 Thompson-Boling Arena
at Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Oct 30 Madison Square
Garden New York, NY
Nov 1 TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 2 CFG Bank Arena
Baltimore, MD
Nov 3 Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Nov 7 United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 9 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Nov 10 Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Nov 12 Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI