News
Tour Dates 03/04/2024

The Black Keys Announce North American Tour

The Black Keys Announce North American Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have announced a 2024 North American headline tour in support of their new album, Ohio Players, out this Friday. The thirty-one-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Tulsa on September 17 and travels across the country to cities including Austin, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with two dates in the band's home state of Ohio. The Head & The Heart will be joining the tour as direct support for select shows. See below for details.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2, at 10am local time through Thursday, April 4, at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning this Friday, April 5, at 10am local time.

The tour announcement follows two stand-out performances by The Black Keys at SXSW earlier this month, where they also debuted their new documentary This Is a Film About The Black Keys to rave reviews. Ahead of this leg of the tour, The Black Keys will head to Europe to debut their brand-new live show. Tickets for the UK and Europe shows are on-sale now.

Ohio Players is an album unlike any of the band's others, featuring collaborations with friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Dan the Automator, Greg Kurstin, Juicy J, Lil Noid, and others. Listeners have gotten a taste of what to expect from the new project with the lead single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," that recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and AAA Airplay charts, and additional offerings "This Is Nowhere" and "I Forgot to Be Your Lover." Based on these releases, Stereogum comments, "The Black Keys are entering another pop crossover phase." In its four-star review, Mojo said, "This is the most streamlined and tunes-packed Black Keys album since El Camino. The sound of a band rejuvenated." Pre-order Ohio Players here.

THE BLACK KEYS ON TOUR
Apr 27 Co-Op Live Manchester, UK
Apr 30 Utilita Arena Cardiff, UK
May 3 3Arena Dublin, IRELAND
May 5 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
May 7-9 O2 Academy Brixton London, UK
May 12&13 Zenith Paris, FRANCE
Jul 6 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Chicago, IL
Sep 17 BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 18 Moody Center Austin, TX
Sep 20 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 21 Toyota Center Houston, TX
Sep 24 Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 26 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 27 Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA
Sep 28 Acrisure Arena Palm Springs, CA
Sep 29 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 2 Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 3 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 10 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 11 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON
Oct 12 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Oct 13 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 16 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 18 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 19 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 21 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 24 Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 26 Gainbridge FIeldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 27 Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Oct 30 Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 1 TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 2 CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, MD
Nov 3 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 7 United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 9 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Nov 10 Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Nov 12 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI






