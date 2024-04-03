Ana Egge Unveils The Unavoidable Truth On New Single "Door Won't Close"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The indie folk singer-songwriter Ana Egge releases her latest single, "Door Won't Close," a poignant reflection on past trauma. The track serves as the latest preview of Egge's forthcoming album, Sharing in the Spirit, set to release on May 17th via StorySound Records. With Egge's smooth voice and blues-infused sound on full display, she deftly navigates the complexities of addressing an abuser's spouse. Egge describes the song as a powerful, metaphoric reinterpretation of an open door, addressing her own experience of confrontation - as she writes, "Once the truth is out there, it can't be shut away."

"Door Won't Close" arrives on the heels of the lead single, "Where Berries Grow,"a near-biblical, bluegrass beauty, using her own passionate and poetic language to symbolize and sing about loved ones. Across the rest of Sharing in the Spirit, she combines original compositions with choice covers of songs by Ted Hawkins and Sinéad O'Connor, blending themes ranging from politics and addiction to sex and love. The album is fueled by Egge's creative momentum and collaboration with longtime producer and friend, Lorenzo Wolff (Taylor Swift, Bartees Strange, Teddy Thompson).

Throughout what NPR calls her "rich career," Egge has collaborated with esteemed artists such as Billy Strings, Rob Moose (Paul Simon, Phoebe Bridgers, yMusic), Buck Meek (of Big Thief), and Steve Earle, and has toured extensively with Iris DeMent. Coming out as gay during her teenage years, Ana has navigated hazards stemming from physical, cultural, and political sources. It's through these challenges that she discovered the transformative power of music and its ability to uplift and connect people in seemingly magical ways, leading her to be described as having an "ever-interesting mastery over music" (No Depression).

This spring, Egge will bring the music of Sharing in the Spirit across the US and Canada, on a tour of headline shows and dates supporting Iris DeMent and Bella White. Find the full list below and tickets at anaegge.com/shows.

Sharing in the Spirit Track List:
Don't You Sleep
Door Won't Close
Sharing In The Spirit
If It Were Up To Me
Mission Bells Moan
Sorry You're Sick
Where Berries Grow
Ready For The Darkness
Ending We Need
Last Day Of Our Acquaintance

Ana Egge Tour Dates:
4/5 Pinecone Concerts, Raleigh, NC *
4/7 Village Concerts, Lynchburg, VA
5/16 NAC Opera House, Ottawa, Canada
5/17 Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
5/18 The Local, Saugerties, NY
5/19 Littlefield, Brooklyn, NY
5/21 Tower Theater, Oklahoma City, OK +
5/23 The Kessler, Dallas, TX +
5/24 The Heights Theater, Houston, TX +
5/25 Kerrville Folk Festival, Kerrville, TX ++
6/1 Lippe HC, Seattle, WA
6/2 Showbar, Portland, OR
6/5 Old Steeple, Ferndale, CA
6/6 Little Saint, Healdsburg, CA
6/7 Lost Church, San Francisco, CA
6/8 Sandbox, Sand City, CA
6/26 Bearsville Theater, Woodstock, NY +
6/28 Stone Mt. Arts Center, Brownfield, ME ++
6/29 Park Theater, Peterborough, NH +
6/30 Wilco's Solid Sound Festival, North Adams, MA ++
8/13 The Ark, Ann Arbor, MI +
8/14 Buskirk Chumley, Bloomington, IN +
8/16 Bijou Theater, Knoxville, TN +
8/17 The City Winery, Nashville, TN +
* Support for Bella White
+ Support for Iris DeMent
++ in Iris DeMent's band






