News
Alternative 03/04/2024

Interpol Announce Biggest Show Of Their Career At 280,000 Capacity Zocalo In Mexico City

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following in the footsteps of Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney & Rosalía, Interpol will play the biggest show of their career at Mexico City's 280,000 capacity main ceremonial square, the Plaza de la Constitución, better known as Zócalo, on Saturday April 20th. The show comes at the request of the Mexican Secretary of Culture, Claudia Curiel de Icaza.

Billed as a free show, the gig will be an opportunity for Interpol to give back to their long and dedicated Mexican fanbase who have supported them impeccably over the years. Whether it be headlining both Corona Capital Mexico City in 2019 and Corona Capital Guadalajara in 2023 - the two biggest festivals in the country - or the band's global album album launch for Marauder in Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes in 2022, the country has always had a special place in Interpol hearts. The show will also serve as an opportunity to break down the socio barriers within Mexico's population, whilst giving the country its biggest gig of the year so far.

Formed in New York City, Interpol quickly rose to prominence with their unique blend of post-punk, shoegaze, and dark wave influences. Their debut album, Turn on the Bright Lights, became a critical and commercial success, establishing the band as a major force in alternative music. Over the course of their career, Interpol have released seven critically acclaimed studio albums including The Other Side of Make-Believe in July 2022, selling over a million records worldwide.

To celebrate the anniversary of their seminal album Antics, Interpol recently announced a UK tour this November playing the album in full. Kicking off in Wolverhampton on November 1st, the run of dates will culminate with a show at London's Alexandra Palace on Friday November 8th. Tickets available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Released in 2004, Antics cemented Interpol's position as one of the most influential bands of their generation. The album's dark, atmospheric soundscapes and frontman Paul Banks' signature vocals spawned iconic tracks such as 'Slow Hands,' 'Evil,' and 'C'mere' and Antics continues to resonate with fans worldwide, solidifying its place as a modern classic.






