Little Big Town + Sugarland For World-Premiere Collaboration At The 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7, 2024

• Music
giants Little
Big Town + Sugarland
will collaborate on an electrifying world-premiere performance at the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 7 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.*
• The two country music pillars, with a combined 44 nominations, last shared the CMTMA stage 15 years ago, joined by Jake Owen
for a rousing rendition of "Life in a Northern Town."
• Little
Big Town
• Celebrating a quarter-of-a-century as one of country music's most enduring groups, and nominated for the most Group Video of the Year awards in show history (25!), four-time CMTMA winners Karen
Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook will perform together for the 13th time at this year's show.
• This special performance coincides with Little
Big Town celebrating 25 years as one of country music's most successful groups.
• A mainstay on the CMTMA stage, serving as back-to-back hosts in 2018 and 2019, the GRAMMY(R)-winning band has treated fans to some of the most memorable performances in CMT history, including "Macon
" with Jamey Johnson
(2010), the premiere of summertime anthem "Pontoon
" (2012), covering Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" with Keith Urban
(2013), covered in paint for their premiere of "Day Drinking
" (2014), "One Dance
" with Pharrell Williams
(2016) and most recently, for the global debut of "Hell Yeah
" (2022).
• As previously announced, CMT STORYTELLERS: LITTLE BIG TOWN will premiere on Friday, April 5 (8:00 PM, ET/7:00 PM, CT) as part of CMT AWARDS WEEKEND.
• Sugarland
• The GRAMMY-winning duo of Jennifer Nettles
and Kristian Bush will reunite for their first CMT performance together since 2011.
• Together, the pair have dominated country charts with their unique blend of country-folk-pop elements that have scored them 19 total nods and four CMT wins.
• Sugarland
won their first belt buckle for Breakthrough Video of the Year with "Baby Girl
" in 2005. Their memorable show performances include a surprise performance with the B-52s
for a lively rendition of "Love Shack
" (2009), a moving performance of "Stand Up
" that called attention to American Red Cross tornado relief efforts and paid tribute to the victims of devastating tornadoes that struck the U.S. earlier that year (2011) and their triumphant return as a duo with a performance of their hit single "Babe" (2018).
• Jennifer Nettles
was honored with the inaugural CMT Equal Play Award at the 2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, recognized for her passionate advocacy and support of women in the music industry, LGBTQ+ community and other underrepresented groups.
• These powerhouses join already announced performances by Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Old Dominion, Sam Hunt
and Trisha Yearwood.
• Additional performers, presenters and details about the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS will be announced soon.
* Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.