Pet Shop Boys Release Their Brand-New Single 'Dancing Star' - Out Now

In July New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pet Shop Boys release their brand-new single 'Dancing star' on Parlophone today. The song was inspired by the life of the ballet dancer, Rudolf Nureyev, who defected from the Soviet Union and became a global star.'Dancing star' has also been remixed by Solomun and the single bundle also includes two bonus tracks, written and produced by PSB: "Sense of time" and "If Jesus had a sister". A Superchumbo (Tom Stephan) remix of "Party in the Blitz" is also included and features the voice of London clubland legend, Princess Julia.The single is available as a six-track bundle through all digital outlets and a CD single will be released on May 3.DIGITAL BUNDLE/CD SINGLE• Dancing star• Sense of time• If Jesus had a sister• Dancing star (Solomun extended remix)• Party in the Blitz (Superchumbo remix)• Dancing star (Solomun remix)'Dancing star' is the second song to be previewed from Pet Shop Boys' eagerly awaited new studio album 'Nonetheless' which will be released on April 26. The album features 10 new songs and was produced by James Ford who has recently produced albums by Blur, The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons.The Guardian wrote of the forthcoming album: '…Nonetheless' is gorgeous: buoyant with optimism, it basks in songwriterly lusciousness.'In July Pet Shop Boys will play five sold-out nights at London's iconic Royal Opera House, after headlining the Isle of Wight Festival and playing shows in Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast (their first show in Northern Ireland in over 30 years). A European tour includes dates in Spain, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Finland and the Czech Republic.



