Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 04/04/2024

Pet Shop Boys Release Their Brand-New Single 'Dancing Star' - Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Stick Season
Noah Kahan
329 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
307 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
315 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
268 entries in 18 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
186 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
343 entries in 25 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
297 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
450 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
645 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
228 entries in 13 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
584 entries in 20 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
219 entries in 16 charts
Pet Shop Boys Release Their Brand-New Single 'Dancing Star' - Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pet Shop Boys release their brand-new single 'Dancing star' on Parlophone today. The song was inspired by the life of the ballet dancer, Rudolf Nureyev, who defected from the Soviet Union and became a global star.

'Dancing star' has also been remixed by Solomun and the single bundle also includes two bonus tracks, written and produced by PSB: "Sense of time" and "If Jesus had a sister". A Superchumbo (Tom Stephan) remix of "Party in the Blitz" is also included and features the voice of London clubland legend, Princess Julia.

The single is available as a six-track bundle through all digital outlets and a CD single will be released on May 3.

DIGITAL BUNDLE/CD SINGLE
• Dancing star
• Sense of time
• If Jesus had a sister
• Dancing star (Solomun extended remix)
• Party in the Blitz (Superchumbo remix)
• Dancing star (Solomun remix)

'Dancing star' is the second song to be previewed from Pet Shop Boys' eagerly awaited new studio album 'Nonetheless' which will be released on April 26. The album features 10 new songs and was produced by James Ford who has recently produced albums by Blur, The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons.

The Guardian wrote of the forthcoming album: '…Nonetheless' is gorgeous: buoyant with optimism, it basks in songwriterly lusciousness.'

In July Pet Shop Boys will play five sold-out nights at London's iconic Royal Opera House, after headlining the Isle of Wight Festival and playing shows in Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast (their first show in Northern Ireland in over 30 years). A European tour includes dates in Spain, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Finland and the Czech Republic.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086770 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045630931854248 secs