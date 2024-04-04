Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 04/04/2024

Pop Siren Max Rae Will Embark On Support Tour With Blue And Aston Merrygold

Hot Songs Around The World

Stick Season
Noah Kahan
329 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
307 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
315 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
268 entries in 18 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
186 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
343 entries in 25 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
297 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
450 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
645 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
228 entries in 13 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
584 entries in 20 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
219 entries in 16 charts
Pop Siren Max Rae Will Embark On Support Tour With Blue And Aston Merrygold
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop Siren Max Rae suddenly has gone from undiscovered singer-songwriter to bursting on the scene in an explosive way. In a few short weeks she will be supporting the well-known group BLUE for their UK greatest hits tour.

The Vegas based Pop R&B artist Max Rae had been toiling away and releasing music to an undiscovered music world with a catalog of 15 songs with accompanying visuals. She was led to Grammy Award Winning Veteran Producer Keith Thomas that made magic happen with her song "Tattoo". The song has been leaked to Rhythmic Radio programmers in the US and is spreading like wildfire at radio across the country with early airplay at KLZY, KRYC, WCKX, WCPY, WRVZ and more. Meanwhile Rae's current single "Keep You Waiting" is expected to be a Top 3 Chart banger at the UK's Music Week Dance Charts with remixes from CAHILL & DTAG, TONY MORAN, and MOTO BLANCO. "Keep You Waiting" Remix EP will be released on April 12th. Rae will also be releasing new single, "Metamorphosis." This Vegas songstress has advanced from obscurity to industry chatter. After the songstress made the round at NYC and London Fashion Weeks, Rae is readying to bring her dance, Pop and R&B sound to the stage opening for the Pop Boy group BLUE.

The run of shows is said to be a reunion tour celebrating Blue's decades-long presence in the music industry. The setlist will encompass the full range of their discography, from their smash hit 'All Rise' - lifted from their namesake 2001 debut - to their more recent efforts on last year's 'Heart & Soul'. "I am so elated and honored to be able to support Blue! I feel like I am just discovering their music and I'm so excited to have a better than a front row experience to see such a beloved act operate and perform!" quips the blonde songstress. Rae is excited to take her music on the road for this 15 cities span tour across the UK. Three nights at the London Palladium with 2 of the nights SOLD OUT, Rae has an exciting opportunity to gain more loyal fans. Rae will be performing her Chart topping hit "Keep You Waiting" and "Tattoo" unveiling a special surprise for the BLUE audience.

BLUE UK & SCOTLAND Tour Dates:
April 2024:
16 - Liverpool, Philharmonic
19 - London, Palladium
22 - Sheffield, Oval Hall
24 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
25 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall
26 - Gateshead, The Glasshouse
30 - Nottingham, Royal Concert

May 2024:
01 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre
03 - Wolverhampton, The Halls
05 - Portsmouth, Guildhall
07 - Truro, Hall for Cornwall
10 - Plymouth, Pavilions
11 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

ASTON MERRYGOLD UK DATES:
10- SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow
11th- O2 Academy2, Birmingham
18th- O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
19th- Ritz, Manchester
20th- Limelight 2, Belfast






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0122030 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051286220550537 secs