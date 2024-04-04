Pop Siren Max Rae Will Embark On Support Tour With Blue And Aston Merrygold





20th- New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop Siren Max Rae suddenly has gone from undiscovered singer-songwriter to bursting on the scene in an explosive way. In a few short weeks she will be supporting the well-known group BLUE for their UK greatest hits tour.The Vegas based Pop R&B artist Max Rae had been toiling away and releasing music to an undiscovered music world with a catalog of 15 songs with accompanying visuals. She was led to Grammy Award Winning Veteran Producer Keith Thomas that made magic happen with her song " Tattoo ". The song has been leaked to Rhythmic Radio programmers in the US and is spreading like wildfire at radio across the country with early airplay at KLZY, KRYC, WCKX, WCPY, WRVZ and more. Meanwhile Rae's current single "Keep You Waiting" is expected to be a Top 3 Chart banger at the UK's Music Week Dance Charts with remixes from CAHILL & DTAG, TONY MORAN, and MOTO BLANCO. "Keep You Waiting" Remix EP will be released on April 12th. Rae will also be releasing new single, "Metamorphosis." This Vegas songstress has advanced from obscurity to industry chatter. After the songstress made the round at NYC and London Fashion Weeks, Rae is readying to bring her dance, Pop and R&B sound to the stage opening for the Pop Boy group BLUE.The run of shows is said to be a reunion tour celebrating Blue's decades-long presence in the music industry. The setlist will encompass the full range of their discography, from their smash hit 'All Rise' - lifted from their namesake 2001 debut - to their more recent efforts on last year's 'Heart & Soul'. "I am so elated and honored to be able to support Blue! I feel like I am just discovering their music and I'm so excited to have a better than a front row experience to see such a beloved act operate and perform!" quips the blonde songstress. Rae is excited to take her music on the road for this 15 cities span tour across the UK. Three nights at the London Palladium with 2 of the nights SOLD OUT, Rae has an exciting opportunity to gain more loyal fans. Rae will be performing her Chart topping hit "Keep You Waiting" and " Tattoo " unveiling a special surprise for the BLUE audience.BLUE UK & SCOTLAND Tour Dates:April 2024:16 - Liverpool, Philharmonic19 - London, Palladium22 - Sheffield, Oval Hall24 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo25 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall26 - Gateshead, The Glasshouse30 - Nottingham, Royal ConcertMay 2024:01 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre03 - Wolverhampton, The Halls05 - Portsmouth, Guildhall07 - Truro, Hall for Cornwall10 - Plymouth, Pavilions11 - Manchester, Bridgewater HallASTON MERRYGOLD UK DATES:10- SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow11th- O2 Academy2, Birmingham18th- O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London19th- Ritz, Manchester20th- Limelight 2, Belfast



