Ben Folds Adds New Dates To His Paper Airplane Request Tour





What initially began years ago as a request for songs as encores will once again be a central element in Folds' shows when he engages audiences to make their song requests via paper airplanes.



Tour Dates:



MAY

30 - CHARLESTON, SC - CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL

31 - AUGUSTA, GA - BELL AUDITORIUM



JUNE

1 - PEACHTREE CITY, GA - THE FRED

2 - PELHAM, TN - THE CAVERNS

4 - CHARLOTTE, NC - BELK THEATER

6 - SAVANNAH, GA - DISTRICT LIVE

7 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - SANDLER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

8 - ROCKY MOUNT, VA - HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER

9 - PITTSBURGH, PA - 3 RIVERS ARTS FESTIVAL

11 - RICHMOND, VA - LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN

21 - LOWELL, MA - LOWELL SUMER MUSIC SERIES

22 - GREAT BARRINGTON, MA - THE MAHAIWE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

23 - HAMMONDSPORT, NY - POINT OF THE BLUFF CONCERT PAVILION

25 - KENT, OH - THE KENT STAGE

27 - TOLEDO, OH - PERISTYLE THEATER

28 - POTESKEY, MI - BAY VIEW JOHN M. HALL AUDITORIUM

29 - KALAMAZOO, MI - KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE



JULY

12 - SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - HIGHER GROUND BALLROOM

13 - PLYMOUTH, MA - PLYMOUTH MEMORIAL HALL

14 - WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY - WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

16 - NASHVILLE, IN - BROWN COUNTY MUSIC CENTER

17 - LEXINGTON, KY - LEXINGTON OPERA HOUSE

18 - KNOXVILLE,TN - TENNESSEE THEATRE

20 - WILMINGTON, NC - GREENFIELD LAKE AMPHITHEATER

30 - BOISE, ID - MORRISON CENTER

31 - LAYTON, UT - EDWARD A. KENLEY CENTENNIAL AMPHITHEATER



AUGUST

2 - STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO - STRINGS MUSIC PAVILION

5 - BOULDER, CO - CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

6 - BEAVER CREEK, CO - VILAR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

7 - PUEBLO, CO - PUEBLO MEMORIAL HALL

8 - AMARILLO, TX - GLOBE-NEWS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

10 - WICHITA, KS - THE COTILLION

11 - DES MOINES, IA - HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

13 - DAVENPORT, IA - CAPITOL THEATRE

15 - BLOOMINGTON, IL - BLOOMINGTON CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

17 - SPRINGIFLED, MO - GILLIOZ THEATRE

