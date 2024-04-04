Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 04/04/2024

Ben Folds Adds New Dates To His Paper Airplane Request Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
341 entries in 25 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
448 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
329 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
305 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
315 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
267 entries in 18 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
185 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
643 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
583 entries in 20 charts
Snooze
SZA
228 entries in 13 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
218 entries in 16 charts
Ben Folds Adds New Dates To His Paper Airplane Request Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emmy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling music artist Ben Folds has announced more summer shows are being added to the return of his popular "Paper Airplane Request Tour," with new stops in all regions of the US.

What initially began years ago as a request for songs as encores will once again be a central element in Folds' shows when he engages audiences to make their song requests via paper airplanes.

Tour Dates:

MAY
30 - CHARLESTON, SC - CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL
31 - AUGUSTA, GA - BELL AUDITORIUM

JUNE
1 - PEACHTREE CITY, GA - THE FRED
2 - PELHAM, TN - THE CAVERNS
4 - CHARLOTTE, NC - BELK THEATER
6 - SAVANNAH, GA - DISTRICT LIVE
7 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - SANDLER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
8 - ROCKY MOUNT, VA - HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER
9 - PITTSBURGH, PA - 3 RIVERS ARTS FESTIVAL
11 - RICHMOND, VA - LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN
21 - LOWELL, MA - LOWELL SUMER MUSIC SERIES
22 - GREAT BARRINGTON, MA - THE MAHAIWE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
23 - HAMMONDSPORT, NY - POINT OF THE BLUFF CONCERT PAVILION
25 - KENT, OH - THE KENT STAGE
27 - TOLEDO, OH - PERISTYLE THEATER
28 - POTESKEY, MI - BAY VIEW JOHN M. HALL AUDITORIUM
29 - KALAMAZOO, MI - KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE

JULY
12 - SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - HIGHER GROUND BALLROOM
13 - PLYMOUTH, MA - PLYMOUTH MEMORIAL HALL
14 - WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY - WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
16 - NASHVILLE, IN - BROWN COUNTY MUSIC CENTER
17 - LEXINGTON, KY - LEXINGTON OPERA HOUSE
18 - KNOXVILLE,TN - TENNESSEE THEATRE
20 - WILMINGTON, NC - GREENFIELD LAKE AMPHITHEATER
30 - BOISE, ID - MORRISON CENTER
31 - LAYTON, UT - EDWARD A. KENLEY CENTENNIAL AMPHITHEATER

AUGUST
2 - STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO - STRINGS MUSIC PAVILION
5 - BOULDER, CO - CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
6 - BEAVER CREEK, CO - VILAR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
7 - PUEBLO, CO - PUEBLO MEMORIAL HALL
8 - AMARILLO, TX - GLOBE-NEWS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
10 - WICHITA, KS - THE COTILLION
11 - DES MOINES, IA - HOYT SHERMAN PLACE
13 - DAVENPORT, IA - CAPITOL THEATRE
15 - BLOOMINGTON, IL - BLOOMINGTON CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS
17 - SPRINGIFLED, MO - GILLIOZ THEATRE
18 - ST. LOUIS, MO - THE FACTORY






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0121100 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050313472747803 secs