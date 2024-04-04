Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 04/04/2024

Grace Bowers Will Release Debut Single 'Tell Me Why U Do That' On April 22, 2024

Grace Bowers Will Release Debut Single 'Tell Me Why U Do That' On April 22, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakthrough guitarist, songwriter and bandleader Grace Bowers is set to release her debut single, "Tell Me Why U Do That," with her band The Hodge Podge on April 22 (pre-save now).

In anticipation of the new music, Grace and her band will perform next Monday, April 8 in Phoenix as part of the "Men's Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan." The free concert, which will also feature Jack Antonoff's Bleachers, will be held on the Great Lawn outside of State Farm Stadium from 2:00-5:30pm. Full details available here.

Grace is also confirmed to make her debut performance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry on her eighteenth birthday, July 30, 2024. Other performances this spring and summer include stops at BottleRock Napa Valley, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, Floyd Fest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bourbon & Beyond, XPoNential Music Festival and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival as well as dates supporting Chris Shiflett and Elle King. See below for full touring itinerary.

Originally from the Bay Area and now calling Nashville home, Bowers began garnering attention after sharing videos of herself playing guitar on social media during the pandemic. In the years since, she's been featured on "CBS Mornings" in a piece focused on a new wave of young female guitarists, performed alongside Lainey Wilson as part of CBS' New Year's Eve Live celebration and been sought after by everyone from Devon Allman to Tyler Childers and Susan Tedeshi to Gaslight Anthem.
Of her 2023 Newport Folk Festival debut, Rolling Stone declared, "Her 20-minute performance gave the distinct sense that everyone lucky enough to have attended was witnessing a star in the making," while The Tennessean calls her "a 17 year old Blues guitar prodigy," with a, "heart as big as her talent is vast."
In response to the tragic Covenant School shooting in Nashville last year, she organized and headlined the Grace Bowers & Friends benefit, which supported Covenant Heals and MusiCares and featured Butch Walker, Hannah Wicklund, Devon Gilfillian and Daniel Donato.






