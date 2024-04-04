Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 04/04/2024

They Might Be Giants Release New Rendition Of Irving Berlin's "Lazy" For WNYC's Public Song Project
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants announced a special cover of American composer Irving Berlin's famed song "Lazy," which debuted yesterday (April 2) on WNYC as part of its Public Song Project. Led by the team at WNYC's midday culture show All Of It, the Public Song Project invites listeners to create new music by drawing from the public domain. The 2024 edition celebrates the station's 100th anniversary with a compilation of cover songs and adaptations of public domain works from the 1920s.

The accompanying single art illustrated by David Cowles was inspired by the original sheet music cover for the track, offering a vividly colorful reimagining of the piece. "Lazy" will be released across all streaming platforms on April 19, and a 7-inch 45 will also be available exclusively through TMBG's Idlewild Recordings later this year.

Next month, TMBG will be embarking on their almost entirely sold-out US tour, bringing their ever-evolving live show to a handful of midwest cities. Dubbed "The Big Show Tour" in tribute to their 8-piece band, these will be TMBG's only area appearances for 2024.

They Might Be Giants plan to take full advantage of this tour's two-night stands. They will perform two very different shows, not only to keep the song selection and high-wire musical improvisations ever-changing, but also to encourage return audiences looking for deep cuts and hard left turns. With sets featuring the earliest days of Dial-A-Song through their platinum album Flood, and all the way to their Grammy-nominated album BOOK; each night of this multi-city run will be its own celebration of the band's singular songbook. Expect a spontaneous, sprawling, enthralling musical event unlike any other, every single night.






