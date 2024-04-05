Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 05/04/2024

Sir Announces "The Bad Karma Tour" Across North America

Hot Songs Around The World

Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
186 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
343 entries in 25 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
297 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
450 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
329 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
307 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
315 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
268 entries in 18 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
645 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
584 entries in 20 charts
Snooze
SZA
228 entries in 13 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
219 entries in 16 charts
Sir Announces "The Bad Karma Tour" Across North America
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2x Grammy-nominated artist and R&B virtuoso SiR has announced "The Bad Karma Tour", a 18-city tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of his recently released, critically acclaimed album Heavy. Kicking off Tuesday, July 23 in Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore, the tour will make stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Austin, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Palladium. Special guest Zacari will join on all dates.
Tickets for his North American tour dates will be available starting Thursday, April 4 with presales. The general onsale begins Friday, April 5 at 10 AM local time at inglewoodsir.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, a meet & greet and photo op with SiR, an exclusive VIP merchandise item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Released March 22nd, Heavy delves deep into SiR's intrinsic journey, serving as a poignant reflection of his recovery, mental health and physical transformation. The album, which features Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, and Scribz Riley, received acclaim and support from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, Men's Health, Essence and so much more. He made his solo TV debut with "You" from the album via Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past Monday.

THE BAD KARMA 2024 TOUR DATES:
• Tue Jul 23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
• Wed Jul 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
• Thu Jul 25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
• Sat Jul 27 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
• Mon Jul 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
• Tue Jul 30 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
• Fri Aug 02 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
• Tue Aug 06 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
• Wed Aug 07 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
• Thu Aug 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
• Sat Aug 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
• Sun Aug 11 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
• Tue Aug 13 - Denver, CO - Summit
• Thu Aug 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
• Fri Aug 16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
• Sat Aug 17 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
• Tue Aug 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
• Wed Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
orcd.co/heavysir






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052826404571533 secs