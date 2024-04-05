Breakthrough Artist Sofia Camara Shares Tear-jerking Music Video For Viral Single "Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)"





Approaching universal themes - like infatuation and heartache, loss and self-discovery - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, breakthrough singer-songwriter Sofia Camara releases the official music video for her viral single "Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)" via Universal Music, and 21 Entertainment. The video, directed by Alex Smith, marks Sofia Camara's first official music video of the year.The visuals document the heartbreaking story that Sofia Camara tells in her lyrics, from fighting in the kitchen, to the crash of broken dishes. The video concludes with a cathartic release as Sofia discards one of her memories from the toxic relationship into a lake, ridding herself of any reminders of the past."Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)" has been a massive success story for Sofia Camara, reaching over 5 million streams since the song was originally released a month ago and quickly becoming her most popular single to date. The track has been featured on Spotify's Daily Top Songs chart and the Viral Hits playlist in Canada, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, and the UK. It was also added to the Fresh Pop, Chill Pop, Sad Hour, and Easy playlists on Spotify, Today's Hits, Heartbreak Pop, A-List Pop, and In My Room playlists on Apple Music, and Breakthrough Pop, Sad Girl Vibes, and Feeling Blue playlists on Amazon Music.Tallying over 11 million views across teasers of the song pre-release, "Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)" - co-written with Lowell and Nate Ferraro, two of the songwriters behind Beyoncé's #1 hit "Texas Hold 'Em," among others - showcases the powerful vocals that fans have come to know and love Sofia Camara for. She effortlessly reaches high notes and emotionally brings us through a captivating and relatable story of grief and heartache following the end of a relationship. "So, who do I call now? I'd give it all now, just to be fighting in the kitchen, hearing the sound of broken dishes, thought it was bad then, this heartache is hellbent," sings Sofia. She ends the chorus with a plea, "I'd do anything for you to yell at me, you left so quietly, but your silence is deafening.""The process of writing this song is one I will never forget," says Sofia Camara. "It brought me so much joy, while still healing from the hurt. I wanted this song to express the pains of such a deep love that you watched crumble in front of your eyes. A moment you never thought would come and when it all fell apart, you ended up losing a part of yourself. That's the thing about love… you give so much of yourself without knowing what you'll be left with when it ends, but things get better. You just need to be patient."This is the fourth single released by Sofia Camara via Universal Music Canada and 21 Entertainment, following last year's " Different " and "Something Better," and the pop-rock anthem "Never Be Yours" from 2022. Her first single released via Universal Music Canada, "Never Be Yours" was a success story at Canadian radio, peaking at #19 on the Top 40 charts, and reaching #22 and #34 on the Hot AC and Main AC charts respectively. Sofia Camara is nominated for "Best New Talent" at the International Portuguese Music Awards taking place on May 4, 2024. She will also be performing at the awards show, which celebrates the music recorded and produced by artists of Portuguese descent from across the globe.After a triumphant cross-country run supporting Shawn Desman on tour, it was recently announced that Sofia would be joining the pop star for another set of dates beginning in late May across Western Canada with stops in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and more. The 21-year-old Toronto-based vocalist and multi-instrumentalist has built a dedicated fanbase in recent years with her sensational live show incorporating original music and viral covers of songs from artists including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and others. Last year, she supported Scott Helman on the Back Together tour, and opened for Virginia to Vegas on their Life Gets Interesting tour. She was highlighted as one of Rogers' One to Watch artists in January 2023 and iHeartRadio's Future Star in February and March 2023.Set for an exciting year of new music, performances, and more surprises, Sofia Camara is an artist to keep on your radar as she continues to showcase her immense talents to the world. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming months. Sofia Camara builds her songs with an architect's vision. For the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Toronto, she'll glide across the keys, or strum a chord progression, until she lands on a melody that fits the lyrical storyline she's been weaving together in her head. She writes best when it's late. Nightfall invites a particular vulnerability, when animated recollections of the day become the seed of inspiration — often, she replays on the events of the day, and imagines a new outcome.Her latest single "Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)" is the triumph of an artist attuned to the contours of her voice — a gift to her 790K+ followers across social platforms who have liked her videos over 18 million times. It aligns with an artistic ambition devoted to relatability above all else, and attempts to offer up her experiences so others might better understand theirs. Instinctually, she defers space to the emotions of those around her: always listening, learning, then leaning into what she hears. It's the same way she approaches covers of songs crafted by others (Miley Cyrus was a fan of Camara's cover of "When I Look at You") with more than a goal to recreate, but a desire to fully embody the spirit of a song; getting in between the lines of a track and creating something raw and new. A perfectionist at heart, Sofia Camara is pushing the boundaries of her comfort zone to better perfect her craft.Approaching universal themes - like infatuation and heartache, loss and self-discovery - Sofia Camara finds the sweet spot of post-adolescent curiosity, mixed with a self-aware maturity wise beyond her years. She's detail-oriented above all else, pinpointing a deeply human emotion then examining it from all sides. She's courageously a work in progress.



