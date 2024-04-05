Gorgon City Announce Their 5th Studio Album Reverie Set For Release On July 19, 2024





"Dreaming" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a world-conquering 2023, UK electronic duo Gorgon City continue their next chapter by announcing their fifth studio album Reverie which is set for release on July 19 via their very own REALM Records & Astralwerks/ Universal Music. Alongside the announce, the duo has also released their new single "All That You Need" featuring Caroline Byrne.Following the release of lead single "Biggest Regret" with Bbyafricka at the beginning of the year and the club-ready "You Know It" last month, the anthemic "All That You Need" is another sign of things to come from Gorgon City's upcoming summer LP Reverie, with a filthy bassline, bouncing synth toplines and distorted vocal melodies that instantly ingrain themselves into your memory.All of these tracks will feature on Reverie and follow-up to the acclaimed 2023 LP Salvation, which was packed with hit singles including " Voodoo " and "Pose," as well as another dominant global live schedule, with highlights including the first headline artist at London's now iconic Drumsheds, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a sold out Brooklyn Mirage, continued Ibiza residency and festival slots at Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Lollapalooza + more.The album announcement comes ahead of a busy few months for Gorgon City, with plenty of opportunities to showcase their new material at their recent REALM Showcase in Miami, Las Vegas Residency at LIV and the massive return the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, where the duo will be headlining the Yuma Stage on the Friday Night. Full tour routing can be found here.In addition to the impressive upcoming live schedule, the announcement of the dance giants new single coincides with them taking the helm of the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix on April 5th, celebrating 10 years since their last mix appearance with a special 'time capsule' mix.The fun doesn't stop there: next the duo take their Enter The Realm event to Liverpool's Blackstone Street Warehouse on May 5th, accompanied by Eats Everything, SG Lewis and more, before key festival appearances at WeAreFSTVL and Love Saves The Day and Creamfields in the UK.Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts in the industry, UK electronic duo Gorgon City have enjoyed stellar success in recent years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals. With 10 BRIT-certified singles including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold, and over one and a half billion collective streams in their repertoire, the duo have proven their music is equally fitting for both open air arenas and underground raves. The proof lies in their activity over the past couple of years: sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA's The Shrine, a 16-week Ibiza Amnesia residency, a sold-out Printworks show, and the release of smash single "Sidewindah" featuring celebrated MC Flirta-D, which shot to number 1 on the official Beatport charts as well as picking up over 100 spins on the Radio 1 playlist.Summer 2024 can hardly come quickly enough for fans of Gorgon City as It shapes up to be another big year for the UK dance giants. Gorgon City - Reverie Tracklist:"Are You Feeling It Too?""Breath You In" with NORTH"All That You Need" featuring Caroline Byrne"One New Change""Biggest Regret" with Bbyafricka How Do You Love? " with Mougleta"Make It Happen" with DJ Pierre Landslide " with Poppy Baskcomb Keep Your Head Up " with Harry Romero"You Know It"



