Five Finger Death Punch Reveal "This Is The Way Ft. DMX" Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH have today released the digital deluxe version of their acclaimed album AFTERLIFE via Better Noise Records. The deluxe edition includes the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed), in addition to four bonus tracks including three acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End," "Judgement Day," and "Thanks For Asking" plus the brand new highly anticipated single, "This Is The Way," featuring the late legendary rapper DMX. To further celebrate the release, Five Finger Death Punch have shared the music video for "This Is The Way (feat. DMX)" directed by none other than highly influential filmmaker Hype Williams, a longtime friend and close collaborator of the late DMX. Hailed by the New York Times in 2024 as "The Nineties Wunderkind," Hype Williams is known for his seminal work with luminaries like Tupac, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z amongst others.
"Music is meant to be universal and without boundaries, and it starts at the top with us, the artists," says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" featuring Tech N9ne as a guest, or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of Queen, on the song 'Blue on Black.'"
"The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality. He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as "the metalhead of hip-hop' because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages-an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it's a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX's memory."
When playing the song for other hip-hop legends, DMC of Run DMC, one of the originals to do it first with "Walk This Way" with Aerosmith said, "The sound of the music, what Ivan is singing about, and what X is talking about, is how X lived his life. The struggle, the dark with the light, the bad with the good, the pain with the joy. This song is very emotional, very musical, it's very well rounded."
Five Finger Death Punch will be headed to UK and Europe this summer on a headlining tour with special guests Ice Nine Kills from May 23 through mid-July. The jaunt will see the group on the main stages of many of Europe's biggest festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting (BE), Metalfest Open Air Plzen (CZ) and With Full Force Festival (GER). The band will also continue to join METALLICA on their stadium shows in Germany, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Finland and Spain this summer before returning to the U.S. for a headlining fall run with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail from August 2 to September 19. For all dates and tickets, visit HERE.
Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, NV known for their high-energy performances and impactful music (over 9 billion streams). The band has held firmly to a top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last 5 years and amassed a record-setting 10 Billboard mainstream Rock Airplay #1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. 5FDP has 28 top 10 hit singles and 15 #1 singles to its name, and the band has released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, eight of which were certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping Greatest Hits albums. Five Finger Death Punch is known not just for teaming up with established artists like Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Jamey Jasta, Steve Aoki and Max Cavalera, but also known for elevating newcomers like Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New and others by exposing them to their worldwide audience. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory was recently added as a playable character in the iconic "Call of Duty" video game series adding another major achievement to the band's growing legacy. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before. 5FDP is also well known for their charitable efforts and has donated over a million dollars from ticket sales, record royalties and streaming revenue. The band has released several videos of some of their biggest hits partnering with leading organizations in the fight against suicide prevention, youth homelessness and to support cancer survivors, veterans suffering from PTSD, as well as bringing relief to the families of fallen first responders. The City Of Las Vegas, NV recognized 5FDP's relentless charitable efforts by officially declaring November 1st as "Five Finger Death Punch Day.' In addition, Ivan Moody was awarded the Key to The City Of Cheyenne, WY honoring the betterment of the city through his philanthropic endeavors. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently plays all major festivals and sells out arenas around the world. The band is currently on a stadium tour across the globe with Metallica throughout the end of 2024.