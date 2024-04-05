Don Diablo & Felix Jaehn Collaborate On Groundbreaking Single "Monster"





"Working with Felix was an absolute joy. His energy, creativity, and commitment to his art is incredible. It was a pleasure to collaborate with him, especially at a time when he's embracing his journey into the LGBTQ community with so much courage and authenticity. 'Monster' is more than just a track; it's a message of hope, strength, and solidarity, and I'm proud to be part of this project." - Don Diablo



"So happy to finally collab with Don. I've been a fan of his personality and art for quite some time now. Together, we've created a track that's not only an allusion to the euphoric days of '90s raves but also a heartfelt message to those battling their inner demons. I hope our music brings light and joy to anyone feeling lost in the darkness of their own minds." - Felix Jaehn





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an electrifying fusion of talent, electronic music powerhouses Don Diablo and Felix Jaehn release their much-anticipated collaborative track, "Monster," via HEXAGON. Drawing inspiration from the energetic beats of 90s rave culture, " Monster " is not just a song; it's a powerful message on the importance of mental health awareness, wrapped in a melody that promises to resonate with audiences globally. Crafted with the intention to ignite conversations around mental health issues, " Monster " emerges at a time when the world needs it the most. The track combines Don Diablo's signature futuristic sounds with Felix Jaehn's infectious rhythms, creating a dance anthem that's both nostalgic and forward-looking. To bring the song's message to life, Don Diablo and Felix Jaehn shot a special music video in Berlin, an iconic city known for its vibrant music scene and historical depth. The video is a visual treat that not only highlights the song's powerful message but also showcases the unique personalities of both artists, blending their artistic visions in a city that epitomizes transformation and resilience. This collaboration marks a significant moment in both artists' careers as they join forces to use their music as a platform for change, shedding light on the complexities of mental health while encouraging their listeners to engage in open conversations about their well-being."Working with Felix was an absolute joy. His energy, creativity, and commitment to his art is incredible. It was a pleasure to collaborate with him, especially at a time when he's embracing his journey into the LGBTQ community with so much courage and authenticity. 'Monster' is more than just a track; it's a message of hope, strength, and solidarity, and I'm proud to be part of this project." - Don Diablo"So happy to finally collab with Don. I've been a fan of his personality and art for quite some time now. Together, we've created a track that's not only an allusion to the euphoric days of '90s raves but also a heartfelt message to those battling their inner demons. I hope our music brings light and joy to anyone feeling lost in the darkness of their own minds." - Felix Jaehn



