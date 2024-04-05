Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/04/2024

Don Diablo & Felix Jaehn Collaborate On Groundbreaking Single "Monster"

Hot Songs Around The World

Stick Season
Noah Kahan
329 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
307 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
315 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
268 entries in 18 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
186 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
343 entries in 25 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
297 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
450 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
645 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
228 entries in 13 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
584 entries in 20 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
219 entries in 16 charts
Don Diablo & Felix Jaehn Collaborate On Groundbreaking Single "Monster"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an electrifying fusion of talent, electronic music powerhouses Don Diablo and Felix Jaehn release their much-anticipated collaborative track, "Monster," via HEXAGON. Drawing inspiration from the energetic beats of 90s rave culture, "Monster" is not just a song; it's a powerful message on the importance of mental health awareness, wrapped in a melody that promises to resonate with audiences globally. Crafted with the intention to ignite conversations around mental health issues, "Monster" emerges at a time when the world needs it the most. The track combines Don Diablo's signature futuristic sounds with Felix Jaehn's infectious rhythms, creating a dance anthem that's both nostalgic and forward-looking. To bring the song's message to life, Don Diablo and Felix Jaehn shot a special music video in Berlin, an iconic city known for its vibrant music scene and historical depth. The video is a visual treat that not only highlights the song's powerful message but also showcases the unique personalities of both artists, blending their artistic visions in a city that epitomizes transformation and resilience. This collaboration marks a significant moment in both artists' careers as they join forces to use their music as a platform for change, shedding light on the complexities of mental health while encouraging their listeners to engage in open conversations about their well-being.

"Working with Felix was an absolute joy. His energy, creativity, and commitment to his art is incredible. It was a pleasure to collaborate with him, especially at a time when he's embracing his journey into the LGBTQ community with so much courage and authenticity. 'Monster' is more than just a track; it's a message of hope, strength, and solidarity, and I'm proud to be part of this project." - Don Diablo

"So happy to finally collab with Don. I've been a fan of his personality and art for quite some time now. Together, we've created a track that's not only an allusion to the euphoric days of '90s raves but also a heartfelt message to those battling their inner demons. I hope our music brings light and joy to anyone feeling lost in the darkness of their own minds." - Felix Jaehn







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086720 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050721168518066 secs