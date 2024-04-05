Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/04/2024

Alana Monteiro Releases New Single Titled 'Miss No More'

Hot Songs Around The World

Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
186 entries in 25 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
343 entries in 25 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
297 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
450 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
329 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
307 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
315 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
268 entries in 18 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
645 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
584 entries in 20 charts
Snooze
SZA
228 entries in 13 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
219 entries in 16 charts
Alana Monteiro Releases New Single Titled 'Miss No More'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alana Monteiro has just released her latest single titled "Miss No More" The song is vulnerable, authentic and real. Alana has written the lyrics herself and writes from her own personal relationships. The song speaks volumes on how she won't miss her past toxic relationship anymore and how she is moving on and quote on quote "leaving for good".

Monteiro writes and sings her own music. With her singing and songwriting starting as a child, it looks like she has made a complete full 360 turn. At the age of 24, Alana released her first single titled "High". The single was released on June 30th, 2021, and it was written by herself. The single reached major popularity with radio play, playlists, reposts and the simple fact that people didn't know that she could sing. With the success and popularity of her first single, she went on to create many more hits and music videos. Some of her other popular singles include "High" "Ghosting" "If the Roles Were reversed".
You can listen to her new single here!







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049076080322266 secs