Alana Monteiro Releases New Single Titled 'Miss No More'

You can listen to her new single here!





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alana Monteiro has just released her latest single titled "Miss No More" The song is vulnerable, authentic and real. Alana has written the lyrics herself and writes from her own personal relationships. The song speaks volumes on how she won't miss her past toxic relationship anymore and how she is moving on and quote on quote "leaving for good".Monteiro writes and sings her own music. With her singing and songwriting starting as a child, it looks like she has made a complete full 360 turn. At the age of 24, Alana released her first single titled "High". The single was released on June 30th, 2021, and it was written by herself. The single reached major popularity with radio play, playlists, reposts and the simple fact that people didn't know that she could sing. With the success and popularity of her first single, she went on to create many more hits and music videos. Some of her other popular singles include "High" "Ghosting" "If the Roles Were reversed".You can listen to her new single here!



