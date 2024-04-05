I.M Of Monsta X Releases New EP 'Off The Beat' With Title Track 'Lure'





The focus track, 'LURE,' is the first to stand out as a unique musical endeavor, showcasing I.M's musical expansiveness between his vocals and his rap skills. With a punchy beat and Latin-influenced guitar sound, the tune becomes tangible in the listener's mind. The opening starts with soft guitar strumming that lures us into upbeat hip-hop and trap sounds, carrying into smooth vocals. Ending with a type of serenading tone with the lyrics "Want 'em to know for sure, can't keep it on the low, babe can you love me out loud," I.M sure aims to hold onto the theme of 'temptation' and luring his listeners in to the lyrics.



Each song on the tracklist unveils I.M's current identity and different aspects of his daily life. 'Bust it' conveys his self-confidence over a strong trap sound, 'X0' is a smooth sound that draws someone in late at night. 'Skyline' with its rhythmic beat and tempting lyrics. 'MMI' contains self-confessional lyrics in an uptempo exotic melody. 'nbdy' is where one is faced with the emptiness of someone's absence.



I.M (Im Chang-Kyun) is a member and the lead rapper of the Korean boy group, MONSTA X, who debuted in 2015. Even as the youngest member of the group, I.M has shown his talent and potential as a soloist through numerous mixtapes and solo EPs, where he contributed to the composing, arranging, and writing of the lyrics. His solo debut EP "DUALITY", released in February 2021, has gained massive success with five tracks ranking in Billboard's World



Starship Entertainment and Mnet in 2015. Since their debut, they have shown many different musical elements of hip-hop, EDM, and pop. The super group has gone on to achieve international success with nine studio albums released. In 2019, MONSTA X signed to Epic Records for their English-language recordings and worldwide distribution. With their first U.S. release of their full-length album " All About Luv " in 2020, MONSTA X ranked number five on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart. The second release of their English-language full-length album " The Dreaming " in 2021 (under BMG), debuted at number 21 on the Billboard 200. The group's latest released music as a full group was in January 2023 with the mini album, "Reason." The boy group has gained popularity throughout their years of being an active group and has even won Next Generation Asian Artist in 2015 at the MAMA Awards, Artist of the Year in 2018 at the Asia Artist Awards, Global Artist in 2022 at the Melon Music Awards, and was even nominated for the Choice International Artist in 2017 at the Teen Choice Awards. Fellow members also release music within units and solo albums.




